Thursday, the Hillsdale boys’ basketball team bolted out to a 10-0 lead, only to fall apart in the fourth quarter of a 60-48 loss to Burlingame — the first loss of the season for the Knights.
Friday, the teams ran it back in San Mateo. Hillsdale started the same way as the previous game, jumping out to a 10-0 lead again.
That’s where the similarities end because there would be no second-half fade for the Knights as they cruised to a 52-36 victory.
“We just hadn’t gotten punched in the mouth (yet this season),” said Hillsdale head coach Arjuna Manning-Laisne of Thursday’s loss. “It was good for our team. They needed to be reminded they’re not invincible.”
Hillsdale (7-1) continued its hot shooting, following up Thursday afternoon’s 52%-shooting performance with an even better game from the floor Friday, hitting on 23 of 42 attempts, good for 55%.
But it was the Knights rebounding, and Burlingame’s inability to hit a shot in the first half, that allowed Hillsdale to build a 20-point lead at halftime. Hillsdale outrebounded the Panthers 43-27 on the glass, including a 26-12 advantage through the first two quarters. Cal Mader-Clark, a 6-5 junior, led the way with 10 boards. Oliver Crank added eight rebounds.
“[Thursday] night, we gave up 16 offensive rebounds,” Manning-Laisne said. “[Rebounding] was a huge point of emphasis (Friday).”
The Knights certainly had a lot of rebounding opportunities as Burlingame (5-3) simply could not find the range. The Panthers had only one field goal in the first two quarters and were 3 for 7 from the line. Will Uhrich scored Burlingame’s only field goal on a fast-break layup midway through the first period. They then went 0 for 13 from the field in the second.
All told, Burlingame was 1 for 23 from the floor in the first 16 minutes.
Adding to their shooting woes was a 1-for-28 effort from behind the 3-point line — the Panthers only made 3 coming from reserve Ryan Gurgovich, with less than three minutes left in the game.
“Man, that was rough,” said Burlingame head coach Jeff Dowd. “[Thursday] we played with such toughness and grit. We’re a tough, gritty team, but we couldn’t maintain it all game long. That’s the thing we have to work on.”
Brady Carson got the ball rolling for the Knights, opening the game with back-to-back buckets. Crank, who finished with a game-high 14 points, came up with a steal and layup; Mader-Clark, who notched a double-double with 11 points to go with rebounds, muscled his way up for a bucket and Crank put Hillsdale up 10-0 with a turnaround jumper.
Uhrich got Burlingame on the board, but Jordan Hauser, who chipped in 10 points for the Knights, responded with a putback on his second attempt and Crank slashed in from the right side to give the Knights a 14-3 lead after the opening eight minutes.
It was pretty much the same in the second quarter — with Hillsdale outscoring Burlingame 11-2 for a 25-5 lead at halftime.
It could have been a larger advantage, but the scourge of 23 turnovers Thursday afternoon followed the Knights to Friday’s game. While they did a better job of taking care of the ball, they gave Burlingame a glimmer of hope after turning the ball over six times in the first half.
“That’s been a problem for us all year,” Manning-Laisne said.
The inability put more distance between themselves and the Panthers looked like it could come back to haunt Hillsdale as Burlingame opened the third quarter by turning up the pressure and trying to get more physical with the Knights. Panthers point guard Sean Richardson asserted himself a little bit more, knocking down a pair of free throws and then tossing in a running shot for four quick points to start the second half.
Hillsdale, after taking a couple of minutes to adapt to the new pressure, started to light it up from downtown hitting three of their five 3s in the third quarter. Hauser made the first 3 of the game to put the Knights up 30-9, Mader-Clark added one a little more than 30 seconds later and when Hauser dialed up long distance for the second time in the quarter, Hillsdale was up 38-17 with 4:08 left in the third.
With Hillsdale leading 44-19 after three quarter, both coaches emptied their benches in the fourth — but not before Mader-Clark drained a 3-pointer two steps behind the line and then bench player Antonio Formosa lit up the Hillsdale bench with his 3-pointer with under three minutes to play.
“The guys came with a lot of energy and defense in the first half was incredible,” Manning-Laisne said.
