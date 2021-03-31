Like every baseball team in San Mateo County, Mills and Hillsdale had no dress rehearsals before meeting each other in San Mateo Tuesday in the season opener for both squads.
There were no preseason scrimmages to evaluate players in different situations so, when the teams took the field, no one quite knew what to expect.
In the end, the game was decided by what usually decides games: taking advantage of opportunities and the fundamentals. In the end, Hillsdale did that a little bit better than Mills as the Knights took a 9-5 decision.
“I try to keep it in perspective. We’re actually out here playing,” said Hillsdale manager James Madison. “[Mills] made some plays. They made us work.”
Mills manager Tony Adornetto was happy to see his team compete for all seven innings. That has not always been the case for the Vikings, but Adornetto likes what he sees from a team that starts three sophomores in addition to three seniors.
“We have to remember a lot of these guys haven’t played in a year,” Adornetto said. “We’ve had some teams in the past that would have thrown in the towel.”
The third inning proved pivotal. Both teams loaded the bases in the inning. Only the Knights could capitalize, however, scoring four times on five hits.
Ollie Crank’s two-run single to right-center was the big hit in the inning for Hillsdale, which also got RBIs from Murray and Blake Cowans.
Hillsdale added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-0 lead as the Vikings committed three errors in the inning.
“It’s important to strike first,” Madison said. “The seven-nothing lead changed the perspective of the game.”
That might have been enough if Hillsdale starting pitcher Andrew Murray could have stayed on the mound. He cruised through the first two innings before running into trouble in the third, through no fault of his own. A pair of Knights’ infield errors and a Ryan Nakasu single allowed Mills to load the bases.
Jonny Fausto came to the plate in the scoreless game and on a 1-2 pitch sliced a foul ball over the fence near the Mills dugout. Murray came off the mound to chase after the ball, only to trip and tweak his ankle. He went on to strike out two of the next three batters to get out of the jam.
Murray retired the side in the fourth, getting a big assist from right fielder Max Sillicani, who gunned down Dylan Shu, who was trying to stretch a single into a double. But in the fifth, Murray walked the leadoff hitter and gave up a single and Madison decided that was enough for the junior.
Madison said Murray’s ankle began to swell and he didn’t want to take any chances.
“Just a competitor,” Madison said of Murray. “I think he goes a little bit deeper if he doesn’t tweak his ankle.”
That turned out to be the break the Vikings needed as they touched up the Knights’ bullpen. Mills scored three runs in the top of the fifth to close to 7-3. An Andrew Umbertus and a Jordan Maske single got the offense started for the Vikings as they knocked Murray from the game. Matt Maldonado greeted reliever Jeremey Penos with a full-count walk to load the bases for the second time in the game.
This time, the Vikings took advantage. After a strikeout, Nick Janke drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Mills’ first run of the 2021 season. Joga Park followed with a RBI single and Shu hit a sacrifice fly for the third run of the inning.
Mills added two more runs in the top of the sixth. Janke drew another walk to drive in a run and Justin Kang’s pinch-hit groundout drove in a run to cut the Hillsdale lead to 7-5. The Vikings eventually had the tying run at second, but Hillsdale pitcher Chris Kelly, the fourth of five pitchers of the day for Hillsdale, got a groundout and called strike three to end the threat.
“I think we were fortunate to give up only five runs,” Madison said. “The guys who came in (from the bullpen) struggled to throw strikes.”
The Knights would tack on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 9-5 advantage and Crank closed the door, pitching a scoreless seventh to preserve the victory.
Crank and Aidan Sakai each drove in a pair of runs for Hillsdale, while Sakai and Murray each had two hits. Sillicani and Alex Penos each scored twice for the Knights.
Jordan Maske had two hits to lead the Mills offense, while Janke’s finished with the two RBIs.
“We battled,” Adornetto said.
