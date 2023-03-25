Even Hillsdale pitcher Nick Strezo wasn’t impervious to the brisk Friday night winds. Not that you could tell from his brilliant performance.
Due to the rain-soaked field on their home campus, the Fighting Knights (2-0 PAL Ocean, 6-1 overall) were forced to host Terra Nova at the Belmont Sports Complex. Strezo had never pitched there before, and wasn’t a big fan at first, as the gusty wind chilled Hillsdale’s ace right-hander to the bone.
“It’s cold,” Strezo said. “It was really cold. My arm was freezing.”
Strezo overcame the cold to fire his second straight shutout and lead Hillsdale to a 4-0 win. The senior allowed seven hits but faced just three over the minimum, thanks to his defense recording several outs on the base paths. Strezo now boasts a 4-0 record through four starts on the year.
“I just pitch to contact and let my defense do the work,” Strezo said. “I only had like three or four strikeouts today.”
Hillsdale’s offense gave Strezo some early run support, jumping on Terra Nova starting pitcher Caleb Catalano for three runs in the first. Two walks, two passed balls, a bunt single and an infield error opened the door for the rally. Hillsdale added a run in the fourth on back-to-back singles by Jackson Sierra and Ethan Belloni.
The senior left-hander Catalano bounced back to work five innings, while striking out six.
“I thought he did a pretty good job on the pitcher’s mound,” Terra Nova manager Kawann Summerville said. “He had command, he was pitching to contact, got some key strikeouts. I think he’s just got a good quality arm. … Just some wind balls out there. Other than that, I thought it was a good quality game.”
The wind balls affected Hillsdale as well, but some questionable base running by Terra Nova, and some heads-up defense by Hillsdale kept Strezo’s shutout intact.
The Tigers (0-1, 1-5) had a chance to get back in it in the fourth when Ronin Sargent led off with a single. Then with one out, Catalano sent a towering fly ball to center field that Hillsdale’s Sierra lost in the lights. The ball fell for a single, but the Knights got the ball back into the infield quickly as Sargent tried to score from second. Sargent got hung out to dry between third and home for the second out of the inning.
The play didn’t end there, though, as Catalano had advanced to second base, but tried a sneak attack by bolting for third. Hillsdale third baseman Aidan Sakai was already in possession of the ball, and the Knights were keen to shout “third” as the runner approached, allowing Sakai to tag Catalano as he tried to run past him.
“I tagged the guy at third out,” Sakai said. “And then I was going to give the ball back to Nick and I just see the guy running. So, I was like: ‘I guess I’m going to tag you out then.’”
Strezo took care of the rest, pitching through some late noise by the Terra Nova offense. In the fifth, the Tigers put runners at the corners when Vincent Smith smoked a one-out double into the left-field corner, and Patrick Walter followed with a two-out single. But Strezo bounced back with one of his four strikeouts on the night to end the threat.
With one out in the sixth, Sargent socked his third hit of the game into right field. But Hillsdale’s second baseman Santino Sylvestri started a tailor-made double play to get the Knights back in the dugout.
Strezo navigated a leadoff double by Catalano in the seventh, and closed out the game with his hardest fastball of the night to get a swing-through on the high heater. He threw just 73 pitches throughout.
“Strezo’s been our guy,” Hillsdale manager Willie Baroncini said. “He’s a hard worker at practice. … He’s our No. 1 right now and we’re leaving it up to him on how far we can push him to go.”
Hillsdale hasn’t played on its home field since late February due to the recent rainstorms. Friday’s game at the Belmont Sports Complex was the team’s first “home” game after a four-game road trip.
“The condition at Hillsdale is the outfield is a little swampy,” Baroncini said. “And our infield, it’s playable, but pretty much our outfield is pretty wet.”
Things are even worse at Terra Nova, where the team has yet to even practice on its home field this spring. The Tigers have been forced onto the football field to practice, where they share the facility with the track team and the softball team, oftentimes with all three practicing concurrently.
“We’re limited with what we can do,” Summerville said. “Because we have the track, and we have softball up there as well. … So, we kind of don’t hit the ball hard. We use soft balls and Wiffle balls, and we’ll do some groundballs on the turf and stuff like that. So, we really haven’t been on the field. So, we haven’t really got a full practice in using the field this year.”
The two-game series between Hillsdale and Terra Nova concludes Saturday. Terra Nova will play host at Westmoor High School in a 1 p.m. start.
