PALO ALTO — The arm of Hillsborough ace Robert Ramirez was in the spotlight, and deservedly so.

The two-way standout not only fired 5 2/3 shutout innings to earn the win in the District 52 Little League All-Stars 12s championship finale Wednesday night at Middlefield Park, he also belted the go-ahead home run in Hillsborough’s 3-0 win over longtime nemesis Alpine.

Hillsborough baseball Johnny Gall

Hillsborough catcher Johnny Gall, right, tags Alpine’s Amit Garg on a throw from Tayden Flores in the third inning.
Hillsborough Robert Ramirez

Robert Ramirez hits a two-run home run in the fourth to give Hillsborough the lead.

