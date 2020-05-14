If you are a rabid sports fan, one who enjoys all levels of competition — professional, college, high school and youth levels — the last few weeks and days have been a bit of a roller-coaster ride.
Just when things start looking up with the resumption of pro sports, the prospect of not having games at any other level is a real bummer. But that’s where sports fans find themselves: rejoicing the return of one segment of sports, while bemoaning the cancellation of the rest.
Even more disheartening? Based on what NCAA commissioner Mark Emmert said, there could be a lot of empty fields and gyms in September.
In an interview with USA TODAY published May 8, Emmert said unless class is back on college campuses in the fall, there will be no sports for that school.
“College athletes are college students and you can’t have college sports if you don’t have college (campuses) open and having students on them,” Emmert said. “You never want to put the student-athletes at greater risk than the rest of the student body. … So if a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”
Emmert’s remarks are sure to pique the interest of the major football programs throughout the country and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has already given an indication of where the Power 5 conferences may stand.
“Going to class in an online session is satisfactory,” USA TODAY reported Bowlsby saying. “There’s room for that to happen. School has to be in session, student-athletes have to be going to class.”
So where does that leave high school sports? The general consensus falls in line with the NCAA — no on-campus class, no athletics. But according to Melissa Schmidt, the Central Coast Section may have bit more leeway in when it has to decide on the resumption of extra-curricular activities.
“Right now, what [CCS] has is we have a few different scenarios of how things would look with different [start dates]. If it’s Aug. 7, we stick to the (original) plan. Maybe we start Sept. 14. What would that look like?” said Schmidt — Sequoia girls’ soccer coach, Sequoia athletic director, former board of managers member and newly selected executive committee member at CCS.
“There are some different contingency plans in place.”
Schmidt said neither CCS, nor the California Interscholastic Federation, has set any kind of drop-dead date as to deciding the fate of the high school fall sports season.
“I can’t really think of a reason why we should say, right now, all sports are off,” Schmidt said. “If we’re able to pick it up in August, we should pick it up in August. It’s not like we have these vast travel schedules.”
At least CCS is keeping its options open. The same can’t be said for the California Collegiate Athletic Association. The CCAA is a Division II, 13-school conference based in the state, 12 of which are in the California State University system, including San Francisco State and Cal State East Bay in Hayward. When the CSU chancellor announced Tuesday that all CSU campuses would be closed for the fall session, the CCAA almost immediately canceled the fall athletic season.
“With utmost consideration for the health and welfare of our students, coaches, staff, faculty and communities, CCAA member institutions have determined that NCAA sport competition will not occur during the fall of 2020,” CCAA president Gayle Hutchinson said in a press release posted on the conference website. “The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities … and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members.”
Schmidt said CCS has put an emphasis on league play versus non-league or postseason season play and, in that regard, many leagues in CCS may get an opportunity to get in some games. A look at the 16 leagues/divisions that make up CCS, almost all are teams in a league are in the same county, specifically the Peninsula Athletic League. With county health offices making the ultimate decision about when society can reopen, just playing a league schedule makes sense, as every school would be operating under the same rules. No one school would have the advantage of starting sooner because they reside in a county that is more open than another.
“I think what we’re doing is kind of keeping an on eye on the way things are going,” Schmidt said. “The (San Mateo) County health office said we’re starting to more into Phase 2 (of the reopening plan). That’s a move in the right direction.”
Schmidt warned, however, that she does not believe the fall sports season is the only one in danger of being affected. But she was somewhat optimistic that if there is an opportunity for a sport to be played, it will — even if it means others won’t.
“My feeling is that we’re going to have to deal with this for a while. I don’t think that magically come December, this is all going to be gone,” Schmidt said. “It hasn’t been explicitly said, but I think there is a sentiment that if there is some ability for kids to play and compete, we would give them the opportunity.”
