They say the special teams units in football is one-third of the game. Maybe not that much, but it is important, especially the kicking game. But the kicking game in the NFL is much different than at the high school level.
While touchbacks in the professional game are almost a given, all but a handful of prep programs don’t have the luxury of having the opposition starting a drive at its own 25 after a kick into the end zone.
As such, high school coaches have looked into ways to maximize the effectiveness of the kickoff, while minimizing the chances of giving up a big return. Capuchino head coach Jay Oca may have been one of the first coaches locally to take a different approach to kickoffs. While Oca has developed a reputation as a crazy genius for his propensity to pull off what some may call trick plays on the kickoff.
But it’s really all a part of Oca’s strategy to force the opposition to make one more play.
“What I know is, [high school football] is not the NFL … because we can’t kick it out of the end zone,” Oca said during an interview last week. “When I was at South City, we were in the low 20s (roster sizes). I couldn’t send my starting defense out there to kick to their best guy, the best athlete (on the other team). Giving him the ball didn’t make sense.”
Oca figured out that kicking the ball deep was a lose-lose proposition. One, it increases the chances of the returner popping a long run to the end zone. Two, it gassed the cover men who then had to go out and play defense on the next play, again, exposing them to the big play.
Instead, Oca and other coaches now use a number of styles of kickoffs. One is to simply kick a low, hard, bouncing ball to one of the up-men, a squib kick. It forces the receiving team to make a play and in, most instances, just fall on the ball to down it. Best case scenario? The ball ricochets off a player and Oca’s team recovers it.
Another option is the pooch kick, in which the kicker uses height to his advantage, sending a kick high and short into an unoccupied area of the field. Again, one of two things can happen: the receiving team simply signals fair catch or, the kicking team races down and grabs the ball out of the air or causes a fumble.
While the opposition may have good field position to start its drive, Oca forces them to execute one more play. And as anyone who watches high school football regularly, execution is sometimes the hardest part of the game.
“Special teams is huge. It can be a game changer. … We beat Carlmont and Jefferson (last year) by closing out the game by getting the ball (off the kickoff),” Oca said. “We average one [recovery] per game. That’s one possession (more for us and less for them).
“It hasn’t cost us any games and it’s helped us win some games.”
While not an officially sanctioned sport by either the Peninsula Athletic League nor the Central Coast Section this year, the first season of the return of girls’ flag football is scheduled to begin with games beginning in September.
Ten teams from San Mateo County will participate from three school districts in the county. All six schools from the San Mateo Union High School District — Aragon, Burlingame, Capuchino, Hillsdale, Mills and San Mateo; three of the four schools in the Sequoia Union High School District — Carlmont, Sequoia and Woodside (Menlo-Atherton is not fielding a team this season), and rounding out the field is Terra Nova of the Jefferson Union High School District.
The majority of games will be played on Thursdays, with three Saturdays also scheduled. Games will take play at two different sites each game day, utilizing a jamboree-style of two to three games being played consecutively at 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday games will be played at 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and noon.
The 10-week season will feature nine regular-season match and one day of playoffs Nov. 1. The first- and second-place teams will face off for the championship and on down the line: third place plays fourth, etc.
