The whirlwind of events surrounding the coronavirus and sports continues to evolve.
The two biggest pieces of news involving sports at the high school and community college athletics level is that both the CIF, the governing body of high school sports in the state, and the CCCAA, which serves in the same capacity for California community colleges, canceled the remainder of the state basketball tournaments for both organizations.
“This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes,” CIF executive director Ron Nocetti said in a press release Thursday. “While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else.”
The CIF website said the federation will hold a meeting with all 10 sections in the state next Tuesday about what to do about the spring sports season.
The community college state basketball championships, scheduled to begin Thursday with quarterfinal games at West Hills College in Lemoore and crown champions Sunday, was originally going to play the games with only “essential personnel” until the organization decided to pull the plug.
While the California Community College Athletic Association scrapped the state basketball tournament, the three schools in the San Mateo County Community College District — Cañada, San Mateo and Skyline — continue to play games, albeit without fans in attendance.
“At this moment, our baseball team is down at Cañada and we’re playing,” said College of San Mateo athletic director Andreas Wolf. He said it was still status quo as of Thursday afternoon, but added, “it could all change at a moment’s notice.”
Wolf went on to say there were discussions being held at both the state and county level to determine the future of spring sports this season.
The Golden State Athletic Conference, of which Menlo College is a member, announced Thursday that all conference spring sports events are suspended through March 25. Menlo College said it will cancel all non-conference games during this time period, as well.
At the high school level, both Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep have declared all athletic events, among other things, have been postponed until April 13. Crystal Springs Uplands School has also postponed all sporting events until April 9.
Thursday also brought news that the Sequoia Union School District — which encompasses Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia and Woodside high schools — was shutting down all games, as well.
“Effective immediately, SUHSD schools are suspending interscholastic athletic gameplay as part of comprehensive efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” a statement from the district said. “Suspension of game play is indefinite. Teams may continue to practice.”
“I was definitely having conversations with our principal and coaches. Ultimately, the decision was made at the district office,” said Sequoia athletic director Melissa Schmidt. “I honestly think it had to happen, but man, am I bummed.”
The San Mateo Union High School District followed suit Thursday night as the district unanimously agreed to suspend all athletics for the next two weeks. It will be re-evaluated after the first week to determine if a third week of shutdown is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.