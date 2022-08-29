Serra 17, Folsom 12
Sam Goligoski led an effective Padres defense that limited the Folsom offense to just a pair of second-quarter scores. The senior defensive end was a menace with three quarterback sacks, and led Serra with eight tackles Friday night.
When the Serra defense stumbled, Goligoski helped the offense pick it right up. Folsom got on the board first with a second-quarter field goal, but the Padres answered just a minute late on a 4-yard scoring run by Jabari Mann to take a 7-3 lead. Folsom seesawed ahead with two minutes remaining in the half on a 9-yard TD catch by Donovan Maxey-Parler. But the Padres would take a 14-10 lead into halftime after Maualiuaki Smith hit Goligoski for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
The Padres added on in the third quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Dylan Joudieh. Folsom added the game’s final points on a fourth-quarter safety.
Smith was 6-of-11 passing with one touchdown, splitting time with Alex Adkins. Adkins totaled four carries for 20 yards.
Junior running back Danny Niu paced the backfield with 98 rushing yards on six carries, including a long of 52.
Burlingame 31, Capuchino 21
The Panthers managed just 242 yards of total offense Friday but it was enough to hold off Cap. Joey Nawrocki and Lukas Habelt rushed for one touchdown apiece, and senior quarterback Lucas Friedman connected with Nawrocki for a short touchdown pass.
Burlingame took a slight 17-14 lead into halftime but led the rest of the way, winning the third quarter 7-0. Nawrocki ran for a team-high 69 yards on 10 carries, while Habelt was the workhorse with 20 carries for 50 yards.
San Mateo 27, El Camino 20
Giancarlo Selvitella and Daniel Feletoa were wrecking balls, leading the Bearcats to San Mateo 395 rushing yards as a team Friday night. Selvitella, San Mateo’s quarterback, threw just one time in the game — a 28-yard completion to Feletoa — but rushed for a team-high 156 yards on 20 carries with one TD. Feletoa carried 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bearcats have now beat El Camino three straight times in head-to-head play, but the Colts’ broke the streak of two straight shutout loses to Mateo.
Half Moon Bay 35, Leland 9
The Cougars rushed for five touchdowns Friday night, with PJ Modena leading the ground attack. The senior running back totaled 19 carries for 133 yards and one TD, while Owen Miller, Ryan Harrington, Dio Lucido and quarterback Liam Harrington tabbed one score apiece. HMB totaled 306 rushing yards as a team, scoring once in each of the first three quarters, and twice in the fourth.
Carlmont 49, San Lorenzo Valley 0
The Scots handed the ball to John Hanna just eight times, but the senior running back still enjoyed an explosive night, rushing for a career-high 212 yards and three touchdowns Friday. Hanna broke a game-high of 74, while Carlmont rushed for 322 yards as a team. Senior running back Rich Smith added two carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Jack Wiessinger also scurried into the end zone for a score.
Aragon 41, Homestead 29
The Dons enjoyed a dominant first half, scoring all their points before the break to take a 41-7 lead into the locker room.
Menlo School 47, North Salinas 7
The fast-and-furious Menlo Knights tapped the brakes after halftime, scoring all 47 of their points in the first half.
Sacred Heart Cathedral 13, Sacred Heart Prep 12
Cathedral staged a dramatic late win Saturday, overcoming SHP’s 12-7 midway through the fourth quarter. Jerry Mixon Jr. fired the game-winner on backward bubble screen, heaving up the double pass for a 46-yard touchdown to RL Miller.
In other opening-week action: Hillsdale shut out Silver Creek 21-0 Thursday; Lincoln-SF shut down Jefferson 43-14; Kennedy-Richmond shut out South City 14-0; and Sequoia downed rival Woodside 34-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.