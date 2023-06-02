SUTTER — Hillsdale pitching strung together 11 straight scoreless innings in the CIF NorCal Baseball Championships, but the Knights’ unlikely depth finally ran out in the final two frames of Thursday’s Division IV semifinal at Sutter Union.
No. 5-seed Hillsdale (20-10) was eliminated in a heartbreaker, falling 6-5 to top-seed Sutter Union. The Knights took a five-run lead into the sixth, but the home-team Huskies (25-5-1) rallied for four runs in the sixth before walking it off against junior reliever Joseph Hoskins with a two-run single by Logan Yacavace in the seventh.
With eight Hillsdale seniors out of action due to a graduation trip to Hawaii departing Wednesday, the Knights turned to sophomore left-hander Jake Belloni to make his first pitching appearance of the postseason. The southpaw looked sharp in the early going but departed due to a hip injury with two outs in the third inning.
“If my hip wasn’t [hurting], I would have just shoved, honestly,” Belloni said. “Because they couldn’t hit me.”
The sophomore’s day came to a quick finish after he was struck in the right foot with a line drive in the third inning. Hillsdale staked Belloni to a 5-0 lead, scoring two in the first and three more in the second. He got the first two outs in the bottom of the third, but Landon Sable’s two-out comebacker hit Belloni square in the foot and careened toward third base for an infield single.
Belloni initially stayed in the game, but Knights manager Willie Baroncini made two injury visits to the mound during the following at-bat. Belloni ultimately walked cleanup hitter Matt McCall. He then asked to be removed from the game because a pain in his hip, he said, giving way to his older brother, junior right-hander Ethan Belloni.
“I was going to go (with Jake Belloni) at least six innings,” Baroncini said. “And then close with his brother.”
Ethan Belloni worked three innings and was solid until running into control issues in the sixth, walking four batters in the inning before a critical wild pitch on a strikeout extended the inning. Hillsdale pitchers walked eight in the game.
Sutter Union reliever Kasey Combo earned the win, turning the tide after entering with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the second. Combo struck out Dylan Monozon to strand the bases loaded in the second and went on to work a season-high 5 1/3 innings, setting down the final 11 batters he faced.
“He’s done that all year long,” Huskies manager Stewart Peterson said. “He’s been our super relief guy. … He just grinds and competes out there. He did a really good job. They’ve got a good team over there with a lot of good hitters, and he was able to keep them at bay.”
Knights come out blazing
Hillsdale knocked out Sutter Union starting pitcher Matt Lorentz in the second. The Knights came out swinging in the first, with back-to-back singles by Ethan Belloni and Jake Belloni to open the game. Blake Cowans then singled home the first run, and Ethan Ganoza laid down a squeeze bunt to make it 2-0.
In the second, Hillsdale sent nine batters to the plate, with a smash RBI double off the bat of Sonny Sylvestri, who later scored when Cowans reached on an infield error. Ganoza then lined an RBI single to left to drive home Jake Belloni, and end Lorentz’s day.
“The vibe after the first couple innings was live,” Baroncini said. “We were loud. And then we kind of went downhill after a couple innings.”
Questionable calls
Then controversy struck in the bottom of the second inning when an apparent dropped fly ball by a Hillsdale outfielder led to a double play. The Huskies had a runner on first when Jordan Lee hit a towering fly ball down the line in right. The fielder got his glove on the ball, but a confusing scene followed as the ball popped out of his glove, and the runner at first advanced to second.
However, the fly ball was ruled an out by the first-base umpire, who ruled the ball was dropped on the exchange from glove to throwing hand. Amid the confusion, Hillsdale threw to first base behind the lead runner for a double play.
Peterson said there was no initial out call by the umpire, which hung the base runner out to dry.
“From our view, it hit the right fielder’s glove, but the umpire never made a call,” Peterson said. “So, my argument was: ‘What’s our runner supposed to do if he sees the ball drop and you don’t call an out? He’s not a mind reader. … Unless you call ‘out’ assertively, what’s he supposed to do?’ He admitted he made the mistake, but that mistake cost us two outs there when we could have had a rally started.”
More controversy ensued when Carson Bishop hit a sharp line drive to center on the next pitch. The hit was negated, however, as the first-base umpire called timeout while the pitch was being delivered.
“Because we were chirping at him from the dugout, and he called timeout while the ball was in play,” Peterson said. “And you shouldn’t do that. … You’ve got to call timeout when the ball is dead.”
But the tide finally turned for the Huskies.
With Hillsdale up 5-0 in the sixth, Ethan Belloni gave up a one-out double to Rylan Giovannoni. Then with two outs, the junior right-hander walked Jordan Lee, surrendered an RBI single to No. 9 hitter Bishop, then walked Yacavace and Andrew Hanson to force home a run, bringing up Sable with the bases loaded and Hillsdale leading 5-2.
Ethan Belloni got ahead in the count 1-2, and coaxed Sable to swing and miss at a slider in the dirt. But the ball skipped past catcher Cowans, allowing Sable to reach on the wild pitch and scoring Bishop to make it 5-3. Ethan Belloni opened the next at-bat to McCall with two straight balls, prompting Baroncini to turn to Hoskins in relief.
McCall ultimately drew a walk to force home Yacavace, but Hoskins escaped the sixth with the lead intact by striking out the next batter to strand the bases loaded.
Sutter rallies for win
But in the seventh, Hillsdale’s magic finally ran out. Hoskins got the first out on a flyball to Jake Belloni in right. Then two straight Huskies reached via walk and Bishop singled on a line drive just over the glove of a leaping Sylvestri at second to load the bases. Yacavace then shot a single to left field to drive home Lorentz and Lee with the tying and winning runs.
“They’re a little down,” Baroncini said of his team immediately after the walk-off. “They came out hot and then we went down asleep a little bit at the end of the game.”
It was a tall order for Hillsdale with ace right-hander Nick Strezo out of action as one of the eight seniors traveling to Hawaii. Jake Belloni hadn’t started a game in three weeks. Even with this, the young lefty seemed to be settling in when he left due to injury. His departure was the turning point in the game, Peterson said.
“Honestly — and it was kind of a fluke thing, and we never wish injury on anybody — when we hit the pitcher with the comebacker, he was throwing really well,” Peterson said. “He was in a rhythm, he was in a groove, and he had to come out of the game. It’s unfortunate and we don’t wish that on anybody, but I think that’s where the game kind of turned right there.”
Sutter now advances to the Division IV championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. The Huskies will host No. 3 Gridley from 20 miles north. The two teams used to play in the same Northern Section until this year, when Sutter Union moved to the Sac-Joaquin Section.
