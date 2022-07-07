The Wimbledon tennis tournament and the Tour de France bicycle race are two uniquely European events that draw a worldwide audience.
But for more than 20 years, those events have been the sole province of Europeans, in the case of Wimbledon, and European and South American bike racers, with hardly any American making any significant noise.
It’s been 20 years since an American won a Wimbledon title, Andy Roddick in 2003. If you’re not counting Lance Armstrong’s seven TDF titles (which race organizers do not, since stripping him following confessions of extensive doping) you have to go back to 1990 to find the only American male winner, when Greg LeMond won his third Tour de France title.
But Wednesday saw a glimpse of maybe Americans returning to heights rarely seen in England and France. Early Wednesday morning, American Neilson Powless was part of a breakaway group during Stage 5 of the race. With a kilometer to go, Powless went on the attack, hoping to become just the second American to win a stage since 1990 (again, if you don’t count Armstrong).
Unfortunately, he couldn’t hold off the chase group. But he did finish fourth in the stage and moved to second place in the general category, just 13 seconds behind yellow-jersey leader Wout van Aert of Belgium.
There is still a long way to go and chances are Powless will not remain in the top 10, but the fact there is an American within striking distance right now is a big deal for American cycling.
As Powless was finishing up his race, another American, Taylor Fritz, was taking tennis legend Rafael Nadal into deep water in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The 11th seed from Southern California took two of the first three sets from the Spanish star and he had his chances to close him out.
But Nadal hasn’t won 22 majors titles for no reason. Battling through an abdominal injury, Nadal won the fourth set and then prevailed in a fifth-set tiebreaker to move into the semis.
It ended a strong run for American men, which saw four players make it to the round of 16. If Fritz had even a basic net game and quit hitting shots long or into the net for unforced errors, he easily could have been the talk of the tournament.
Instead, he’ll have to settle for being the first American to make the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Sam Querry advanced to the semifinals in 2017. At 24 years old, Fritz still has time to climb the world rankings, but he’ll be kicking himself for a while for letting Nadal off the hook.
I know it seems silly to be talking up two guys who got nowhere close to winning titles. But at least we’re talking about Americans in events that haven’t been favorable to athletes on this side of the pond in a while.
***
With former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield being traded to Carolina Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers are poised to start the 2022 season with the NFL’s most expensive backup quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo.
That is if 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stays true to his word and makes Trey Lance the starting quarterback.
I don’t think I’ve seen a team, in any sport, botch a situation like this any more than the 49ers have. They completely overplayed their hand, put an absurd value on Garoppolo, failed to make a move and, like a game of musical chairs, the 49ers were left without one when the music stopped. It didn’t help when Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery in the middle of free agency to further scare off teams.
Now, with training camp less than a month away, the 49ers most likely will simply cut Jimmy G and get absolutely nothing for him, which is the worst-case scenario.
***
In a bit of Central Coast Section news, one of the schools with the biggest identity crisis in the section finally settled on one name.
For the 2022-23 school year going forward, it is officially “Hollister High School.”
In my 20 years covering the Central Coast Section, people have gone back and forth on the school’s name. For years, “Hollister” and “San Benito” have been used interchangeably. The school is located in the city of Hollister, which is in San Benito County.
For the first several years I was at the Daily Journal, Hollister was the more commonly used name, but for about the last 15 years, San Benito was the preferred choice.
But the school’s Board of Trustees recently held a vote and the decision was announced on Twitter that the school will now be known exclusively as Hollister High School.
The “Haybalers” nickname and mascot, however, has never been in question and will remain.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com
