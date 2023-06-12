Harry Pelzman played on the showcase circuit last year, but because he was recovering from a shoulder injury, he only played in the field. So, his pitching debut Saturday in the premier NorCal World Series showcase was a big moment for the left-hander who recently finished his junior season at Woodside.
Taking the mound at Klein Family Field at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Pelzman delivered over two quality innings for the NorCal U Black squad, touching 88 mph with his fastball and striking out five.
It was a fine showing for the southpaw heading into his senior year, as he looks to impress the array of college and professional scouts in attendance for the four-day showcase. Pelzman is scheduled to take the mound once more in the tourney Monday.
“Yeah, obviously I want to go Division I or, shoot, getting drafted would be awesome,” Pelzman said. “Just going Division I, playing some great baseball, would be awesome. But, of course, going to the big leagues, that’s the dream.”
Pelzman is in his fourth year with the NorCal travel organization. The physical 6-4 specimen is garnering quick attention on the mound though. June 27 will be his next test, after earning an invitation to the tryouts for the esteemed Area Code Games. The one-day tryout for a spot on the Area Code A’s will be held at Islanders Field in Lathrop.
“He’s a super athletic kid and I don’t think he’s even reached his peak by any means,” said one NCAA scout, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.
In Saturday’s outing, Pelzman was between 85-87 mph with his fastball, with good life, the scout said. His command was hit or miss, but his breaking ball was sharp when he put it where he wanted.
“He’s able to spin it and when he’s in the zone with it, it’s definitely a sharp out pitch for him,” said the scout.
After spending his two underclassman high school years at Serra, Pelzman transferred to Woodside this season. There, he impressed with a 4-0 record and a 1.13 ERA, the highlight being a May 4 no-hitter in the Wildcats’ 1-0 win over Hillsdale. While he issued 14 walks in 31 innings on the season, he didn’t walk any in the no-hitter, and followed that with a complete-game victory in a 7-2 win over Terra Nova, again not walking anyone while totaling a career-high 15 strikeouts.
Pelzman struck out 56 on the year and garnered All-Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division first-team honors. He also had a standout year at the plate, batting .310 with one home run.
“Honestly, just playing the game is just my favorite part,” Pelzman said. “Being out there with all these awesome people and just competing.”
Pelzman’s love of the game shone through Saturday, even as he straddled the mound face to face with dozens of scouts, sitting directly behind home plate, toting dozens of radar guns. It was a setting in which he’d never pitched before.
“Of course, I was pretty nervous because there was a bunch of coaches and stuff, but I started to settle in,” Pelzman said. “I usually play good under pressure and stuff, so I just needed to settle in and play loose.”
Woodside has enjoyed quite a run of elite pitching talent. Most recently, 2019 graduate Joseph King converted from catcher to pitcher and advanced well beyond the varsity ranks. After pitching at Cal for three years, King was drafted in the ninth round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022 and made his professional debut this season with Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.
King — the last Woodside player to appear in the Area Code Games — made several appearances at Woodside baseball practices during the offseason, something that had quite an effect on Pelzman.
“That was definitely talked about at Woodside,” Pelzman said. “He worked super hard to get where he is, and going to Cal and getting drafted, and doing the World Baseball Classic, we were all just talking about it’s a great representing of Woodside baseball.”
Just as King turned heads at Woodside’s practices, Pelzman — especially his love of the game — is starting to have the same effect on the scouting community.
“It’s pretty easy to see he loves playing the game,” said the scout. “So that’s something you always look for is someone who enjoys what they’re doing, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.