Orange Friday came early in Thursday’s battle of the ’Cats at Woodside High School.
Both the visiting San Mateo Bearcats and the home-team Woodside Wildcats were wearing identical orange jerseys. And the pitching was fairly identical too, as San Mateo left-hander Victor Angulo and Woodside left-hander Harry Pelzman locked up for a splendid duel.
Pelzman came out on top as Woodside rallied for a 2-1 victory. With the two-game sweep, the Wildcats (6-4 PAL Ocean, 13-5-1 overall) are still within striking distance for the second and last automatic postseason berth in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division. Woodside is now in third place, two games behind Hillsdale. The two teams meet for a two-game series next week.
“We’re still fighting for the 2 spot,” Wildcats manager Dan Rogers said. “We match up with Hillsdale next week. But like I told these guys, all we can control is one game at a time. So, don’t think too far down the road. This is a big sweep for us. We absolutely needed that. … But next week’s a big week. Every game’s important.”
Pelzman overcame a rough beginning to turn in a gem. The junior southpaw — making just his third start of the year after sitting out the first six weeks of the season as a transfer from Serra — walked the first two batters he faced.
Then Pelzman took a slow, deep breath, sang a few lines in his head of the B.o.B song “Nothing on You,” and settled down to strike out the side, stranding San Mateo runners a the corners.
“I was doing pretty good, I just had to settle in a little in the first inning,” Pelzman said. “I was walking a little. But after that I was doing good, just commanding my fastball a lot and they couldn’t hit it.”
Pelzman went on to retire 11 straight batters, and got stung for just one unearned run in the sixth. He exited amid a 1-1 tie after throwing 100 pitches. But the Wildcats’ bats rewarded Pelzman’s effort with a run-scoring rally in the bottom of the frame to get him the win. His record improves to 2-0.
“One thing that’s really nice about our team is we have so much pitching depth,” Rogers said. “In my 11 years here, I’ve never had a team with so much pitching depth. … All of our pitchers could be a starter any other year. But, once he was eligible, he earned that spot and he’s been throwing well.”
Angulo traded zeroes with Pelzman for four innings. The senior walked five but took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
“He was throwing amazing,” said Aaron Wong, San Mateo’s fourth-year varsity player who has caught Angulo all four years. “His curveball was working real nice, his changeup got a lot of players fooled and off balance. And his fastball, he had good command.”
Then with two outs in the fifth, the Woodside bats came to life. Angulo retired the first two batters of the inning, but a two-out walk to Trent Amoroso set the table. Pelzman followed with a single to right-center to break up the no-hitter, moving Amoroso to third. Then junior No. 3 hitter Ryan Dodge scorched an RBI single to center to drive home the game’s first run.
“Victor’s been great,” Bearcats manager Neal Goldstein said. “We have not given him any run support.”
San Mateo (3-6, 6-13) has been bit by the injury bug. Senior infielder Giancarlo Selvitella, the Bearcats’ leading hitter, has been sidelined the last three weeks. Shortstop Julian Delfin is also out of action. San Mateo has been utilizing three freshmen and one sophomore starter.
“The future’s good,” Goldstein said with a hint of sarcasm.
The Bearcats jumped on a chance to manufacture an unearned run in the sixth though. Wong led off with a sharp grounder to the left side of the infield that was misplayed not once, but twice, as the shortstop stabbed at it with a backhand and missed it completely; then the left fielder overran it, allowing Wong to advance to second.
Wong said he didn’t see the play, and was surprised to see his first-base coach waving him to second.
“I had no idea,” Wong said. “I put my head up and there was a ball just free.”
Angulo followed with a sharp single to center to put runners at the corners. Then cleanup hitter Evan Harris delivered a sacrifice fly to drive home the tying run.
Woodside rallied back in the bottom of the sixth, though.
Facing San Mateo reliever Christian Louie, junior designated hitter Evan Chad led off the inning with a single. Vincent Vazquez followed by falling behind in the count 0-2, but on the third pitch of the at-bat, a wild pitch moved Chad to second. Two pitches later, Vazquez hit a hard grounder to the right side of the infield to move Chad to third base.
Rogers said he had given Vazquez the bunt sign twice on the first two pitches of the at-bat.
“He missed two signs,” Rogers said. “I gave him two bunt signs. I told him in the (postgame) meeting: ‘You know, if you didn’t hit that ball, I was going to blow my gasket.’ But he wiped away his sins, you could say.”
Evan Usher made it count, as the sophomore followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Chad with the game-winner.
Vazquez pitched the seventh in relief, striking out the side to record his second save of the year.
Woodside has now won five of its last six.
“It was a nice shot in the arm when [Pelzman] became healthy,” Rogers said. “He’s a good pitcher, throwing from the left side, firm with a good slider. And he’s got a really good bat too. So, those things are good shots in the arm.”
