Given his performance for the San Mateo High School boys tennis team, it is a huge surprise that Ralph Simpson Jr. finds himself being inducted into the Tuskegee University Athletics Hall of Fame following his tennis career at the historically Black college.
Simpson, who grew up in Foster City, was only a reserve player for the Bearcats tennis team and was better known as the starting center for the 1989 and 1990 football teams under Buz Williams.
But Simpson can thank his parents for introducing him to the game at a young age, even though he was a reluctant tennis player. He can thank former Cañada College head coach Paul Wells for teaching Simpson how to win and Simpson can thank his own drive for his hall of fame induction in a ceremony scheduled for Sept. 23 at the Alabama campus.
“I’m very proud of my record (at Tuskegee),” said Simpson, who works in the career services office at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas, and who spent nearly 20 years in the same capacity at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.
During his three-year career at Tuskegee — 1992, 1995 and 1996 — Simpson compiled a singles record of 18-10 and a doubles record of 18-8 at the Division II school, going 3-2 against Division I players in nonconference matches during his college career.
“Tennis was not a top priority (at Tuskegee),” Simpson continued. “You didn’t see tennis players getting inducted. When the letter came (informing me of my induction), it was a mixture of relief and sense of honor.
“It was a sense of, I finally got it right. The second time, I made the most of it. That was the feeling I got when I got the letter.”
It is also the most interesting part of Simpson’s story because after graduating San Mateo, Simpson took a roundabout way to the Tuskegee Hall of Fame. Because of his parents’ connection with HBCUs and the history of the university, it was Simpson’s first choice. While he did not go to the Alabama school for sports, he decided to play anyway. He walked on to the football team and played the fall season of his freshman year. In the spring, Simpson decided to go out for the Golden Tigers tennis team.
Not only was it the first time in his life that he saw that many Black players on a tennis court, he appreciated the fact that everyone on the team got a chance to play. If you won the right number of challenge matches, Simpson could find himself in the starting lineup.
Simpson said it was a challenge-match loss that really got him thinking about taking the game seriously. Playing the established No. 1 player on the team, Simpson jumped out to a 4-1 lead in a first-to-eight, pro-set match. Simpson eventually fell 8-5, but he knew tennis was a sport in which he could compete with more effort and training.
Simpson ended up playing in one singles and one doubles match during that 1992 spring season, winning both of them. However, he was losing in the classroom and after his freshman year, he withdrew from Tuskegee, came back to the Peninsula and enrolled at Cañada College to get his academics in order.
He was determined, however, to get back to Tuskegee.
Simpson focused entirely on academics his first year at Cañada in 1993, changing majors from math to history. While playing pick-up basketball on campus, then Cañada tennis coach Paul Wells saw Simpson and remembered him from his youth days. He suggested Simpson come out for the Colts’ 1994 season.
That was when Simpson turned his game around.
“It went pretty well. I didn’t make the top-6 (starting lineup), but I got a lot more playing time than at Tuskegee,” Simpson said.
Simpson said he participated in an end-of-season California community college invitational tournament, which was happening alongside a Pac-10 tournament. He played well in his tournament and got a chance to watch higher level matches and found he was undaunted.
“That intensified my desire to compete in tennis,” Simpson said. “I didn’t get blinded by (the college environment).”
Simpson completed his associate’s degree in history at Cañada, re-enrolled at Tuskegee and took another crack at the Golden Tigers tennis program.
This time, Simpson was better prepared. He spent the fall of 1994 winning challenge match after challenge match and come spring was asked if he wanted to play at No. 1.
“I said ‘yes’ before [the coach] finished asking the question,” Simpson said. “Because of the experience at Cañada, I figured out how to win.”
He ended up going 8-8 playing at No. 1 singles, a little bit better at doubles, but more than held his own. After that season, Simpson knew he needed to practice and play against better competition and started playing United States Tennis Association tournament during the summer of 1995.
“The first tournament I entered, I won my first two matches,” Simpson said. “In the semifinals, I ended up playing an Australian who was playing No. 5 for UCLA that year.
“That (summer) was another growth period for me.”
The work paid off as he went 10-4 during the 1996 spring season. Simpson took another year to graduate, spending the 1997 season as a volunteer assistant before returning home to Foster City after graduating.
Again, it was a chance meeting with then-San Mateo High School principal Charles Douglas, who convinced Simpson to coach the Bearcats’ girls’ tennis team because the school had no coach.
He spent the one year coaching at San Mateo before getting a job and eventually working on his MBA at Auburn University, where he also served as an assistant coach for the Tigers’ women’s team. It was at that time Simpson started to ramp up his own play again.
He became a member of the American Tennis Association in 1999, which at 106 years old is the oldest Black sports organization in the United States. Since 2008, Simpson has won seven national age group national championships and is the defending 45-and-older national singles champion.
But Simpson hasn’t forgotten about his hometown. He said he still returns to Peninsula a couple times a year and when he does, he always makes it a point to stop in and talk with San Mateo current boys’ tennis coach John Daquioag and his team. He even sponsors a scholarship in his father’s name — Ralph Simpson Sr. — in the San Mateo Union High School District.
Simpson also makes it a point to visit his alma mater Tuskegee, where during his playing career never got to play on campus because of the poor condition of tennis courts on campus.
“They’ve upgraded the courts since then,” Simpson said. “All of my matches were played at neutral or away sites. … I would have liked to know what it was like to play on campus and have classmates come out (to watch). It would have been nice.”
Instead, Simpson will have to settle for being immortalized in the Tuskegee University Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I thought I was good enough to get in (to the hall of fame),” Simpson said. “But it was still a little bit of a surprise because tennis was always looked at as a secondary sport.
“The state of Alabama is all about football.”
