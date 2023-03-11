Half Moon Bay should brace itself for the shift to Golden 1 Center.
Tuesday’s CIF Northern California Division IV boys’ basketball regional championship game in Chico was as fun an environment as anyone could hope for at a high school basketball game. The Panther Pit at Chico High School has a capacity of nearly 2,000, and Half Moon Bay helped max out the venue, jam packed with fans from both sides.
The only game Chico head coach Abraham Simmons could compare it to was his Panthers’ annual rivalry game with Pleasant Valley.
“It was a definite rivalry feel,” Simmons said. “Even though we’re not rivals with Half Moon Bay, it definitely had that feel.”
State championship games are a different beast altogether.
When Half Moon Bay, the No. 10 seed from Nor Cal, meets Southern California’s No. 1-seeded Division IV seed in Valencia, there stands to be plenty of seating, even for the Cougars’ road-warrior fans. Golden 1 Center — home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings — has a capacity of 17,608, which could house the entire city of Half Moon Bay, with a population of 11,363, and then some.
“It’s definitely very cool, that’s the word that comes to mind,” HMB head coach John Parsons said. “It’s just a completely different atmosphere. The NBA court, the scoreboards up and all that type of stuff. So, it’s definitely the big time. It’s definitely a little different.”
The Cougars have grown accustomed to new environs. Sunday will mark their seventh straight road game. Since winning their playoff opener Feb. 21 against Harker, the Cougars have gone 5-1 on the road, the only loss coming in the Central Coast Section Division IV championship game against the King’s Academy at Mission College.
The intensity built steadily through the Nor Cal tournament, with wins at San Domenico-San Anselmo, Hillsdale, and Marin Catholic-Kentfield, advancing HMB further than any team in program history. Tuesday’s 71-61 win at Chico, in the Cougars’ first-ever Nor Cal finals, garnered the boys from the Coastside their program’s first regional title.
“That definitely went down as the greatest night in Half Moon Bay history, for sure,” Parsons said. “Just to be able to celebrate that type of accomplishment with that many of our fans was very, very special.”
Chico High School does have something in common with Golden 1 Center, as both venues feature baseline seating. This made for a unique energy in Tuesday’s Nor Cal finals, as Chico had its student section behind one hoop, while HMB’s fans were raucous waving the Cougar flag from the fan section behind the other.
“That was different,” Parsons said. “I was very curious about how that would work. Because with people shooting free throws, and all of that. When our crowd walked in, our sixth-man crew was looking around where to go. We knew their sixth-man crew was under one basket, so we figured we should go under the other basket to try and equal things out there.”
Those same HMB fans are going to need to make a lot more noise to even make a dent at Golden 1 Center, where the NBA-sized arena can feel cavernous for a high school contest — even one as important as the state championship.
“Hopefully we’ve got the same crew coming out, and more,” Parsons said.
As big as the venue plays, Parsons said he is more mindful of Valencia’s size. While the Cougars feature 6-8 junior forward Jaeden Hutchins, the Vikings counter with 6-9 junior forward Bryce Bedgood, who scored 16 points in the Vikings’ 72-58 win over St. Bonaventure in the Southern California Division IV regional championship.
Kai Davis, a 6-2 guard, paced the Vikings with 19 points in the game, as the senior was 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Jayden Ares was the Vikings’ long-range dagger, hitting three 3-pointers in the game. And keep an eye on 6-6 senior point guard Mikah Ballew, who is familiar with Sacramento as he has two official recruiting offers from NCAA Division I programs, one from University of Portland, and the other from Sacramento State.
HMB relies on its fast guard play of seniors Dio Lucido and Drew Dorwin, and freshman Gio Garduno-Martin, who will look to counter Valencia’s size with the momentum of their rhythm-based offense. If the Cougars can do that, they can free up Hutchins and do their thing. This has been the formula for HMB’s last four Nor Cal wins, with Hutchins averaging 25 points per game in the tournament.
And this, in turn, would free up the Cougars’ sixth-man crowd to do their thing.
“The crowd turned out the last three games,” Parsons said. “They took the three-and-a-half-hour trip to Chico, so we hope they’ll take the two-and-a-half-hour trip here. They travel well, so we’re hoping to see a chunk of them.”
Saturday’s CIF Division IV State Championship game at Golden 1 Center tips off at noon.
