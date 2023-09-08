It’s a good thing the Half Moon Bay football team faced off with host Carlmont Thursday night instead of Friday. Cougars running back Connor Heath is going to need an extra day to recover from his workhorse effort against the Scots.
Heath carried the ball 44 times, gaining 203 yards and scoring once to help lead Half Moon Bay to its first win of the season, 26-12, over Carlmont.
“He’s a tough kid,” HMB head coach Keith Holden said. “He trains for [that kind of workload].”
With senior running back Tobias Harrison missing his second game of the year, this time to injury, the junior Heath was thrust into the limelight.
And he did not disappoint. He had 66 yards on 12 carries in the first quarter alone and Holden did not stop going to him. Heath had 133 yards on 28 carries at halftime and nearly doubled both those numbers in the second half.
“This is only my third game at running back,” Heath said. “I had an idea (I’d get a lot of work), but I didn’t think I’d have that many carries. I don’t know if I’ve touched the ball that many times in my life.”
Heath’s performance was what a typical HMB (1-2) football team looks like: pound the ball on the ground, bleed the clock, take care of the ball and score when given the opportunity.
The Cougars weren’t perfect — they did turn the ball over in the first quarter that Carlmont (0-3) converted into a touchdown — but that was their only turnover of the game. The HMB defense, meanwhile, kept the Scots’ offense in check, limiting them to just 227 yards of offense.
“That’s the way we like to do it,” Holden said.
And while Heath was the featured back, he did not have to carry the offense alone. Junior quarterback Dusty Dimas had a big game, as well. He didn’t throw a ton — but he was deadly when it mattered most. Dimas completed 4-of-8 passes for 52 yards, but three of those completions went for scores.
“We took care of the ball and we didn’t get too far out of our playbook,” Holden said.
HMB put together its best drive of the season to open the game. Taking the opening kickoff, the Cougars marched 64 yards on 10 plays, taking advantage of a 15-yard, sideline interference call against Carlmont when the side judge made contact with someone on the Scots’ sideline.
That moved the Cougars inside the Scots’ 30-yard line and not even a false start penalty three plays later would deter them, as Dimas hooked up with 6-5 senior wide receiver Nolan Mullins for a 14-yard touchdown strike as Mullins did a tap dance at the front pylon to get a foot down for the 6-0 lead.
Carlmont looked poised to respond on its first drive, but HMB’s Aaron Contreras strip-sacked Carlmont quarterback Carlo Campobello just shy of midfield to give the ball back to the Cougars.
It was a short-lived drive, however, as Carlmont linebacker Sean Chopoff stepped in front of an attempted bubble screen pass, picked it off and took it 38 yards the other way to tie the score at 6-all with a little more than four minutes left in the quarter.
HMB came right back with another long scoring drive. Despite having a long touchdown run called back because of a block in the back and a dead-ball foul that resulted in a 30-yard penalty against the Cougars, they still managed to find pay dirt.
The drive, officially, was 59 yards on 15 plays, but when the penalty yardage is factored in, it was 89 yards. Heath capped the drive with a 3-yard plunge on fourth-and-inches to put the Cougars up 13-7 on a drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock.
Half Moon Bay then forced Carlmont’s second of four turnovers on the night on the Scots’ next possession and the Cougars cashed in with Dimas finding Kenji Holcomb for a 16-yard score to cap the Cougars’ best drive of the season. They covered 78 yards on 16 plays, taking almost the final eight minutes off the clock of the half for a 19-6 halftime lead for the Cougars.
It was more of the same in the second half for HMB, during which the Cougars essentially played keep-away from the Scots. But Carlmont still had a chance. The Scots defense forced the Cougars to turn the ball over on downs and responded by going on their longest and best drive of the game. Leaning heavily on running back Braeden Kumer, the Scots marched 66 yards on 11 plays, with Kumer gaining 58 of his team-high 99 rushing yards, capping it with a 5-yard scoring run to cut the HMB lead to 19-12.
But the Cougars put the game away on their next drive to start the fourth quarter. Going to their inside counter game, the Cougars took 10 plays to go 57 yards, overcoming a holding penalty along the way and capping it was Dimas’ third scoring pass of the night and second to Holcomb, this one for 10 yards.
More importantly, it took nearly half the quarter. When Roman Grabowski intercepted a pass with under a minute to play, it clinched the win for the Cougars.
Now it’s time for Heath to get some rest. He didn’t get a lot of it Thursday night.
“It’s Cougar football. We don’t take breaks. We don’t have enough guys to take breaks,” Heath said. “Our brand is work hard. No brakes. All gas.”
