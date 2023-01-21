The Half Moon Bay wrestling team has something to prove this season.
For seven years, the Cougars ruled the Peninsula Athletic League boys’ wrestling circuit, dominating the league’s dual meet and tournament championships since 2013. Last season, after a one-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, HMB again looked to be on top of the world after winning the regular season PAL dual meet championship.
Then came the upset. In the 2022 PAL tournament, Carlmont pulled off the coup by winning the postseason opener PAL championship tournament. So, this year, the Cougars marked the calendar for Jan. 17, the date of their dual meet with Carlmont.
“They came out of nowhere kind of last year, and they snuck up on us,” Half Moon Bay coach Ronnie Ekis said. “That was kind of a big one for us, and we kind of had a chip on our shoulder. They took it from us at the league tournament last year.”
In the midst of one of the busiest weeks in modern history, the Cougars exacted their revenge on Carlmont, scoring a 48-33 victory in Tuesday’s dual meet under the spotlight at Half Moon Bay.
“That was a big win for us,” Ekis said.
Not only was the win payback, it put HMB in a good position to win its 10th straight PAL dual meet championship, according to PAL website at smcoe.org. Only one team, Menlo-Atherton, can conceivably catch HMB in the current league standings. The Cougars host M-A in the final dual of the regular season Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Cougars are confident, though, and rightfully so. They enjoyed the best showing of any PAL team last Saturday at the 59th Annual Jim Root Memorial tournament at Prospect High School in Saratoga, taking ninth place in the team element. M-A placed 21st.
HMB senior Nico Mandujano was the team’s top individual finisher, taking second place in the 197-pound bracket. It wasn’t quite a breakout performance for Mandujano, who previously took second place at the California Coast Wrestling Classic in Aptos and topped the podium among a smaller field at the Nick Buzolich Classic at Lincoln High School in San Jose.
Still, most in the Cougars ranks were abuzz about Mandujano’s performance at the Jim Root against some of the top competition in Northern California. The only one who wasn’t was Mandujano.
“For me, I didn’t really feel as great because I knew I could have done better in my finals,” Mandujano said of falling 7-1 in the championship match De La Salle’s Rolando Sanchez. “I was happy I got second, but at the same time, I was like: ‘Damn, I could have done this differently.’ I was watching the videos; that’s something I love to do is watch the videos and fix my mistakes. Rewatching it, I saw so many errors in my game and I was like: ‘Damn.’ The best I can do now is fix everything and go back out there.”
The silver lining is Mandujano now has a proverbial chip on his shoulder.
“He and [Marcos Bautista at 172s] were both pretty motivated coming into this year,” Ekis said. “They’re both guys that were seeded in the top 6 at sections last year, and both kind of didn’t quite make it. So, they both came in pretty extra motivated.”
Mandujano returned this year and took off running to start his senior campaign — literally. Something of a fitness buff, who is dedicated to the weight room, and also studies jiu-jitsu, Mandujano took a unique tack in the fall for a wrestler. He joined the varsity cross-country team, one of several HMB wrestlers to do so.
“For my cardio,” Mandujano said. “And we also had a trip to Disneyland.”
Wrestling, however, remains his first sport.
“He’s holding up,” Half Moon Bay coach Sam Temko said. “He’s put in a ton of work in the offseason. He’s been super committed all year and just living the wrestling lifestyle and embracing it.”
The work is paying off, especially this week. With the MidCals Tournament in Gilroy opening Friday, the Cougars are smack dab in the middle of a rigorous stretch, with six days of competition scheduled over a 10-day span, including Thursday’s 55-21 win over Burlingame. Tournaments on consecutive weekends is par for the course. This season, however, the PAL changed its scheduling format to hold two dual weeks per week. Prior to this year, dual meets were held once per week.
“It’s a lot busier,” Ekis said. “So, our varsity boys have the opportunity, from the beginning of the week — Tuesday through next week — to wrestle five out of seven days. … It’s tough for the kids cutting weight. It’s really tough on those kids because you don’t have that much recovery time. Then they’ve got to make the same weight.”
The reason for changing the schedule for PAL duals was because the overall regular season is one week shorter than in years past. This was necessitated because of a new postseason format, in which qualifiers for the Central Coast Section championship tournament will be decided in a new Masters tournament, a regional bracket featuring all four leagues from the Northern California region. This will replace the traditional CCS preliminaries. Top finishers in the Masters will now automatically be slotted into the CCS championships brackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.