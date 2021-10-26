The Hillsdale girls’ water polo team did Monday in its rematch with Half Moon Bay that it didn’t do during a 11-3 loss Sept. 29.
The Knights battled, they put shots on frame and they took the Cougars to the wire.
Unfortunately for Hillsdale, there was one thing the Knights couldn’t do: contain HMB utility player Jess Palmer-Sammons. The senior Palmer-Sammons scored six of her team’s eight goals as the Cougars held on for an 8-7 win over the Knights.
“This is a very exciting win for us,” Palmer-Sammons said. “We made it to PALs (to the CCS play-in match).”
Palmer-Sammons scored five times in the first game against Hillsdale.
The win clinched a share of the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division title with Hillsdale. But by sweeping the two-game season series, the Cougars will get the spot in the PAL Central Coast Section play-in game, against the third-place finisher in the Bay Division, Thursday afternoon.
Going into Tuesday’s regular-season finale, Woodside (8-3) holds a one-game lead over Aragon (7-4) for third place in the Bay.
HMB (10-2) came into Monday’s showdown a game behind Hillsdale (10-2) after the Cougars were upset by Capuchino 8-7 last week. The Knights were looking to duplicate the feat, but came up just short.
That’s because HMB showed the same grit and determination Hillsdale did, having an answer for every surge from the Knights. When Hillsdale, trailing 5-3 at halftime, tied the score at 6-all on an Amanda Jarrett strike from the hole set, the Knights had all the momentum with 6:13 left to play.
But HMB took control right back less than a minute later. Sydney McGuirk came up with a steal near midpool and as she broke in on goal, earned a kickout against the Knights.
It was the seventh of eight power plays on the day for HMB and the Cougars made the Knights pay. McGuirk quickly restarted play and fed Palmer-Sammons, who did not hesitate in unleashing a shot from the point for the goal and the lead 7-6, with 5:19 left in regulation.
Palmer-Sammons had the assist on HMB’s eighth goal and it turned out to be an important one as it proved to be the game winner with 2:31 to play.
Hillsdale pulled to 8-7 when Sienna Tilley let loose a shot from the point, that hit the crossbar and angled down, just crossing the goal line.
It turned out that the goal frames were the best defenders on the day — especially the north-end goal. Hillsdale had three bar downs, two of which were ruled not goals.
HMB might have been even more snake bit. After changing sides and attacking the north goal in the second half, the Cougars hit the crossbar or post seven times.
“It’s part of the game,” Palmer-Sammons said. “You just keep going. It’s like they say — you miss all the shots you don’t take.”
For a brief moment, it looked as if Hillsdale had tied the score at 8 following a power move at the right post from Skylar Barcklay. But she was whistled for a clear push off, negating the point with 1:35 left.
Tilley had one last chance with just under a minute to play, but her shot from the set was saved by HMB’s goaltender Phoebe Grant.
It was a frenetic ending to a match that initially played out like HMB’s dominating performance in the first meeting of the season. Palmer-Sammons gave her team a 1-0 lead with a goal from the point on the power play and the Cougars led 2-0 after the first quarter.
Hillsdale, like in the first meeting, played timid in the opening quarter, but the Knights received a huge boost of confidence when Lexie Cherrington and Annie Morro worked a give-and-go on the left wing, with Cherrington driving from an angle before finding Morro on the post and using a quick release to get the Knights on the scoreboard.
But HMB snatched control right back with back-to-back goals from Palmer-Sammons. First, she scored on a restart, with Kay Hilderbrand getting the assist. Palmer-Sammons drew a 5-meter penalty shot next time down and she converted to give the Cougars a 4-1 lead with 3:05 left in the first half.
From there, the Knights came alive. Morro scored off a rebound at the left post with 48 seconds left in the second period, which was answered by Palmer-Sammons’ fourth goal of the half.
But it was Hillsdale that went into the half with the momentum as Tilley was fouled with five seconds left, drawing a penalty shot which she skipped home to cut the Knights’ lead to 5-3 going into the break.
From there, it was a back-and-forth battle for the last 14 minutes.
“We just had a lot of energy,” Palmer-Sammons said.
