Unlike most college football and NFL writers, I don’t have a lot of time to flesh out football stories while on a Friday night deadline.
In addition to writing the story and finding just the right picture — or pictures — I also have to finish laying out the sport section. Last Friday night, that included story and photos for both the San Jose Sharks and the American League Championship Series Game 6, which left me about 45 minutes to deal with the Half Moon Bay-Burlingame barnburner. The game ate into my time even more by going to overtime, with the Cougars pulling out a 42-41 victory when Will “Wee” Moffitt willed his way over the goal line for the game-winning 2-point conversion.
The win marked a decided turnaround for the HMB football season. For the first three games of the season, the Cougars looked nothing like the team that went 10-0 during the 2019 regular season. They lost those three games by a combined score of 138-50.
Upon closer examination, however, maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised. Those first three opponents? Salinas, Los Gatos and Serra — which are a combined 21-0 this season.
Now, HMB has won three of its last four games.
“We started to get healthy a little bit,” HMB head coach Keith Holden said after Friday night’s victory, explaining the team’s resurgence. “We had some young guys and a little bit (of the recent success) is just the game slowing down for them.”
The turnaround began with a 56-13 win over usual San Francisco public school power Lowell for the Cougars’ first win of the season. They took another “L” in the Bay Division opener three weeks ago, but put a scare into Bay Division-leading Menlo-Atherton, taking the Bears to the wire before falling 47-46. Over the last two weeks, it’s been a 36-20 win over King’s Academy before last Friday’s thriller against the Panthers.
Despite still owning a losing overall record — the Cougars are 3-4 on the season — the win improved them to 2-1 in Bay Division play with games against Sacred Heart Prep (2-2 Bay, 3-5 overall) and rival Terra Nova (0-3, 4-4) remaining. The top four teams in the Bay Division earning automatic Central Coast Section playoff berths. Two Bay Division wins is usually enough to grab one of those spots.
And who knows? HMB is still in the hunt for a Bay Division title. Despite the loss to M-A, the win over Burlingame means the Cougars still can claim a piece of the division crown. They’ll need some help, like Burlingame beating M-A Friday night, and winning their final two games.
Not a bad finish considering where the Cougars were after three weeks.
“I feel we’re hitting our stride right now,” Holden said.
***
They’re going to have to rewrite the Menlo School football record books as one mark that has stood for nearly 40 years fell Friday during the Knights’ 42-0 win over Capuchino, improving the Knights to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the PAL Ocean Division, clinching the division title in the process.
Senior quarterback Sergio Beltran’s 22-yard completion to Carter Jung put Beltran over the 2,000-yard mark and, following five more touchdown passes, Beltran set the new school single-season passing touchdown record, passing John Paye’s mark of 37 set in 1982 and equaled by Jack Heneghan in 2013.
Beltran can now set his sights on the CCS regular-season record of 41, set by Monta Vista-Cupertino’s Ryan Hancock in 1989. And with a CCS berth clinched, Beltran can go after the all-time single-season record of 49, set by Terra Nova’s Anthony Gordon in 2013. Menlo’s all-time, single-season mark (including playoffs) is 45, set by Jim Noriega in 1990.
***
Well, it looks as if the Belmont Heights Civics Improvement Association, the group fighting Crystal Springs Cross Country Course usage, is moving their complaints up the ladder. After the San Mateo County Community College District decided to continue managing the course the way it has for more than 50 years, the homeowners group is now taking their grievances to the San Francisco Public Utility Commission, which owns the land on which the course is laid out and rents it the SMCCCD.
In an letter sent to the SFPUC board, Tim Ramirez, division manager of Natural Resources and Lands Management, said that if an agreement with the homeowners’ group in not reached, the SFPUC will go about ending the association.
“If an agreement is not reached among SMCCCD and the various stakeholders by the end of this calendar year, then we will take steps to revoke the existing license,” Ramirez said in the letter.
The issue will be on the agenda for Tuesday’s SFPUC meeting.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or have tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.