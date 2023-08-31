Coming off a game in which it struggled all around, the last thing the Half Moon Bay (0-1) football team needed was a short week.
But that’s where the Cougars find themselves. After dropping a disappointing 40-7 decision to Leland, the Cougars will have their hands full Thursday night when they go on the road to face a big, physical San Mateo squad.
San Mateo (1-0) is coming off a solid 20-7 win over El Camino and the one thing at which they excel, running the ball, is exactly what concerns Half Moon Bay head coach Keith Holden the most.
Against Leland, HMB struggled to stop the run as the Chargers racked up 207 yards on the ground.
“Turnovers killed us (four against Leland) and the inability to stop the run. They were pretty vanilla, but they fell forward four yards,” Holden said. “[Running the ball is] all San Mateo does. They run dive and dive option; QB keeper. They run the same four, five plays and just run them perfectly.”
Of San Mateo’s 56 offensive plays against El Camino, the Bearcats ran the ball 54 times. Junior fullback Emmanuel Fitzgerald was a combination workhorse and thoroughbred. He carried the ball 27 times — and racked up 240 yards, averaging just under 9 yards a carry.
“He was a kid who should have been on varsity last year, but he went to Greece all summer and I didn’t know enough about him,” said San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller, adding Fitzgerald was the junior varsity quarterback in 2022.
“He’s big (6-1, 205) and strong and aggressive and tough,” Scheller said.
On top of that, the Bearcats held possession for 28 minutes against the Colts, which Scheller said is a point of pride.
“If they don’t have the ball, they can’t score,” Scheller said.
Holden, of all people, knows how effective a punishing ground game can be — he’s used it with the Cougars for years. It wasn’t too long ago that it was the Cougars that would pummel opposing defenses into submission, using its hard-to-stop scrum formation, which features four players bunched tightly in the backfield and utilizes deception and counter moves to knife past the line of scrimmage.
And the Cougars still have some of that. Slotback Kenji Holcomb had a solid opener, picking up 55 combined yards. He rushed five times for 45 yards and added a swing pass from quarterback Dusty Dimas for 10 more yards.
Wide receiver Connor Heath accounted for the Cougars’ lone score last Friday, but the 229 yards of total offense will not likely suffice against a Bearcats program that looks a lot like Half Moon Bay teams of the past.
“There’s concern about the 12-minute drive where you don’t touch the ball and look up and the clock and say, ‘The quarter’s over,’” Holden said.
The same could be said of the Cougars over the last 10-plus years.
HMB should be better equipped this week after getting a couple of key pieces back, including fullback Harrison Tobias, who missed last week’s game with illness.
“This sounds cliche, but we just need to execute better,” Holden said.
Despite HMB’s lopsided loss, Scheller is preparing as if the 2023 Cougars are the reincarnation of the 2017 Northern California champion team.
Plus, he said HMB’s loss to Leland last week was reminiscent of his team’s 36-0 loss to the Cougars last year on the coast, a game in which the Cougars used several big plays to score three times in the second quarter.
Scheller said he was scouting the HMB-Leland game and the Chargers scored two touchdowns in quick succession to start the game and the Cougars never recovered.
So, Scheller must be feeling confident going into the game against Half Moon Bay, right?
“No, not at all,” Scheller said, a program that is 2-8 against Half Moon Bay since 2006 and haven’t beaten the Cougars since a 23-22 decision in 2013.
“They’re still Half Moon Bay. They play tough; their kids are always tough; their coaches have been around forever and they know to right the ship.
“They’re still an ‘A’ team and we’re preparing for that.”
Capuchino (1-0) at South City (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs knocked off Burlingame 20-19 last week; The Warriors whacked San Lorenzo Valley in the opener, 40-18. … Both teams are looking to build off impressive wins last week. … This will be the 12th meeting between these teams since 2008, with South City holding a 6-5 advantage. … Capuchino posted a 48-0 win in the last meeting in 2019. … The Capuchino offense gained more than 300 yards, led by reigning Daily Journal Athlete of the Week Lucas Zayac, who rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. He also caught five passes for 69 yards. … The Mustangs’ defense limited Burlingame to just 135 yards of offense and just three first downs. … South City will counter with the dual threat that is Elijah Fields. The junior running back/defensive back scored four touchdowns last week — two on the ground and two on interception returns.
Other PAL Thursday night games …
Ocean Division: Milpitas (1-0) at Independence (0-0), 7 p.m.
Bay Division: Wilcox (0-1) at Hollister (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.