SACRAMENTO — For nearly the entire first quarter, the dense gathering of Half Moon Bay fans crowding close to the court at Golden 1 Center were privy to the battle they came to see.
But after the Cougars opened the game on a quick seven-point run, Southern California power Valencia (27-10) woke up and put on a show, marching to the CIF State Boys’ Basketball Division IV championship with an 89-59 victory over HMB.
Facing a taller, more athletic squad in So Cal No. 1-seed Valencia, the Cougars (21-11) couldn’t recover from the loss of 6-8 forward Jaeden Hutchins. The junior got off to a fast start, popping two 3-pointers to score eight first-quarter points. But toward the end of the quarter, Hutchins limped off and never returned after reaggravating a right-ankle injury on a rebounding play.
“We came out and played really beautifully there,” HMB head coach John Parsons said. “We were very competitive. We were rebounding the basketball. We were trying to execute our game plan out there. So, you always hate to see an injury have a big impact on a game either way, but that type of stuff happens.”
With the game tied 20-20 after a fast-paced first quarter, Valencia opened the second on a 6-0 streak. After a pair of free throws by HMB senior Drew Dorwin, the Vikings responded with a 14-2 run.
Hutchins spent the second quarter at the trainer’s table trying to get back onto the floor, but it soon became apparent he couldn’t return.
“Jaeden is an extremely tough kid,” Parsons said. “He battles through hardly everything. He plays the whole game, every game. So, for him to have to come out — I could just tell by the way his face looked that it wasn’t right; it wasn’t a normal ankle sprain — we sent him to our trainer … we went back there to tape him up to see if he could go, but he said he couldn’t go.
“So, we of course want to protect Jaeden,” Parsons said. “He’s got a really, really bright future ahead of him.”
Led by a game-high 25 points from 6-6 point guard Mikah Ballew, and a double-double by 6-9 forward Bryce Bedgood, with 22 points and 13 rebounds, the Vikings almost managed to silence the Coastside’s road-warrior fans.
Almost.
But the lopsided score didn’t stop the Cougars’ student section sitting behind the baseline from doing their thing, even if their chances were few and far between.
Valencia outscored HMB 26-13 in the third quarter, then added to the highlight reel in the fourth. The topper was a transition score late in the fourth by the electrifying Bryce Bedgood, who stole the ball at half court and took it uncontested to the hoop for a showtime dunk, complete with some good hangtime on the rim. When the 6-9 junior’s effort was whistled for a technical foul, however, the Cougars fans seized on the chance to start a “You can’t do that!” chant.
Unfortunately for HMB, the chant was one of the Cougars’ best highlight-reel moments of the second half.
“I’m extremely proud of my guys,” Parsons said. “I’m extremely proud of how we battled out there. Of course, with Jaeden going down early, that puts us behind the 8-ball. … They (Valencia) have a lot of size, a lot of athleticism. We knew we were going to be behind the 8-ball as far as that went. Jaeden is kind of our one very superior athlete. He was playing a hell of a game.”
Hutchins wasn’t the only HMB player to light it up in the opening quarter. Freshman Gio Garduno-Martin capped the opening 7-0 run with a 3, and the Cougars overcame their first deficit when Dorwin knocked down a corner 3 from behind the NBA line to swing HMB ahead 17-16.
“At the start of the game … everything was flowing” said Dio Lucido, HMB’s point guard, who racked up a game-high nine assists, including two early dimes on no-look passes. “You could just kind of feel that. Everyone was confident. We were feeling like we were on a roll. It felt good.”
Garduno-Martin hit four 3s in the game and scored a team-high 18 points. The freshman said he was unfazed by the bright lights of the NBA court, and stayed true to the shot he’s worked on with his grandfather Perry Martin since he was a kid.
“I just like these hoops,” Garduno-Martin said. “I like it here.”
But Valencia responded by ratcheting up the half-court pressure. The Vikings’ man-to-man defense up top took away the lanes the Cougars were exploiting early. After going 8 of 17 from the field in the first quarter, HMB finished with a 36.8% shooting clip.
“Then the second quarter, kind of the opposite,” Lucido said. “By them slowing us down, and them pressing, it makes it harder for us to run sets, which is where we succeed.”
Valencia’s defensive pressure was a tactical shift head coach Bill Bedgood stressed during a quick timeout before his team even scored a point, trailing 7-0 just one minute, 18 seconds into the game.
“We know where the advantage is,” Bill Bedgood said. “We can win this game a couple of different ways. But let’s just take the path of least resistance, let’s be smart about it. They’re just not very big, let’s get the ball inside.”
The Vikings went on to shoot 58.1% from the field, and outrebounded HMB 39-21.
Dorwin added 13 points for the Cougars, and Lucido had 11 points along with a team-high eight rebounds.
With Hutchins out of action, HMB freshman Caiden Guevara played 16 minutes and scored a bucket in the third quarter. It was the first varsity game for the 6-foot forward.
“This was his first time playing a varsity game, was in a state championship,” Parsons said. “So, he got thrown into the fire, but I loved the way he fought.”
The loss marked the seventh straight road game for the Cougars, who finish the season as runners-up in Central Coast Section Division IV, and CIF State Division IV, as well as CIF Northern California regional champions — the first regional crown in program history.
“What really impressed me was they won four road games (in Nor Cals),” said Bill Bedgood, who after the game confirmed he was stepping down as Valencia’s head coach. “It’s like, that’s hard in the state (tournament). We had the benefit of hosting all those games, and that was hard. So, I can imagine what it’s like to travel every single one of those games. So, no, we have a lot of respect for their program.”
