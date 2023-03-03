So far as road warriors go, the Coastside is really hitting stride.
Half Moon Bay (19-10) won its fourth straight road game Thursday night, as the No. 10-seed Gentleman Cougars took over Zugelder Gymnasium with a 60-48 win to upset No. 2 Hillsdale in the CIF Northern California Division IV boys’ basketball playoffs.
The Cougars used their transition game, and some exciting finishes from 6-6 junior Jaeden Hutchins, to get their crowd into the all-Peninsula Athletic League matchup early. Hillsdale established an early 9-7 advantage, but Half Moon Bay responded with a 15-0 run.
“The team came out great,” HMB head coach John Parsons said. “We just kind of locked in on defense, got some stops, were able to get ourselves out in transition, and that’s when we play best, when we can get stops and get out and run.”
Hutchins put on a show with a game-high 33 points, including three slam dunks. The first dunk — off a steal by senior guard Dio Lucido and a transition push that ended with a Hutchins throw-down — put the Cougars up 11-9. They’d lead the rest of the way.
“Jaeden’s unstoppable,” Lucido said. “He makes my job so much easier. The team — it just creates so much open space for everyone else. He’s awesome.”
The Half Moon Bay defense was pretty awesome as well. As fast as the Cougars were with their transition finishes, they were equally as quick getting back to defend, and created a consistent wall between Hillsdale and the basket. The Knights established a good passing tempo, but were either off the mark with their shots, or weren’t willing to shoot the ball at all.
“I thought we played a little complacent in the first quarter,” Hillsdale head coach Arjuna Manning-Laisne said. “We were a little bit afraid of making mistakes, and that led us to some mistakes. And I thought in the second half we let it fly, and just left it out there.”
The Cougars were dialed in, hitting 55.3% from the field throughout, including 13 of 23 in the first half. Half Moon Bay ended the first quarter on a 10-point run, with back-to-back 3s from Hutchins and Lucido. Then to open the second, Hutchins received a lob pass in the paint from senior Drew Dorwin, put it to the floor for a quick dribble to load up for a monster dunk.
HMB closed the half with Lucido popping an assist pass to the corner for a Dorwin 3-pointer to make it 31-20. Lucido finished with just five points, but filled up the stat sheet with seven rebounds, three steals and three assists, all game-highs.
“[Running in transition] is probably our best attribute as a team,” Lucido said. “Cause, defense, defense wins games like this. … For CCS, Nor Cals, transition’s been our main thing.”
Hillsdale (20-8) found its stroke in the second half though. The Knights shot 47.7% from the field throughout, helped immensely by a 7-for-9 shooting clip in the third quarter. They trimmed the HMB lead to 43-35 with a minute to go in the period on a sweet turn-around midrange jumper by senior Brady Carson.
Carson finished with a team-high 13 points, but HMB’s man-to-man defense was at its stingiest when Hillsdale’s best shot-maker touched the ball. He was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, but HMB’s insistence at collapsing on him opened some looks for senior Jordan Hauser, who answered a Cougars mini-run with a quick flurry, driving a lane for an explosive layup, followed by a transition finish with a made layup and an and-1 to get Hillsdale to within 4 at 48-44 with 3:18 to play.
Hauser’s defense was exemplary as well. He took a charge midway through the third quarter and would have had another one in the fourth if HMB wasn’t called for traveling just before Hauser got bowled over.
“Jordan is one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever coached,” Manning-Laisne said. “He just has a knack for wanting to make plays, and a disdain for failure that makes him want to compete.”
But the Cougars fired back to put the game away. Freshman guard Gio Garduno-Martin scored a veritable put-back when he was in the right place at the right time to nab an air-ball 3-point attempt and score it. Then Hutchins put down the finisher with less than a minute to play, slamming down a lob pass from Garduno-Martin for a good, old-fashioned alley-oop.
For Hillsdale, the elimination loss marks the end of a memorable season, as the Knights reached the 20-win plateau for the second time in the past four years.
“They love each other I think more than anything,” Manning-Laisne said. “They want to fight for each other, and battle with each other. And, honestly, this was about … this is the end of our season, and we want to be together one more day, and practice tomorrow and play another game because we love hanging around each other. These guys have been playing together for 10 years.”
HMB now advances to the Nor Cal regional semifinals for the second time in program history. The last time was in 2015-16, when head coach Rich Forslund’s squad was the No. 1 in the Nor Cal Division IV tournament, earning wins over Lick-Wilmerding and Liberty Ranch before falling 47-39 to West Campus-Sacramento in the regional semifinals.
The Cougars now advance to play their fifth straight road game. HMB will travel to No. 3 Marin Catholic Saturday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
“This is a great feeling,” Lucido said. “I’ve worked so hard, the team’s worked so hard. It’s been four years. This is an amazing feeling.”
