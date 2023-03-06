The 40-mile trip to Kentfield didn’t stop Half Moon Bay’s road-warrior fanbase, and the Cougars rewarded their loyal hometown following with a little history.
No. 10-seed Half Moon Bay (20-10) rallied for a 65-60 victory at No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield in Saturday’s CIF Northern California Division IV boys’ basketball regional semifinals. With the win, the Cougars advance to the Nor Cal finals for the first time in program history.
Since opening the postseason at home Feb. 21 in the Central Coast Section Division IV playoffs, the Cougars have played five straight road games. They will play their sixth in a row Tuesday night in traveling to No. 5 Chico for a shot at the Nor Cal championship. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
“Off to Chico,” HMB head coach John Parsons said. “We’ve got quite the trek in front of us but, at this point, you’re just happy to be in it.”
The Cougars led most of the way Saturday, but things got plenty interesting in the second half. The Wildcats (16-17) cut the lead to 4 with just under two minutes to play, as HMB committed nine turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“The fourth quarter was a roller coaster,” Parsons said. “It was a very stressful last two-and-a-half minutes. But my group has made that a bit of a calling card to stress me out at the end of games.”
The Cougars won it from the stripe, hitting 8 of their last 9 free throws, including three in a row by junior forward Jaeden Hutchins. Freshman guard Gio Garduno-Martin and senior guard Drew Dorwin also hit free throws to put the game away.
But the game’s biggest momentum swing came at the end of the third quarter. With HMB up 44-38, Dorwin hit a corner 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds till the buzzer. But the Cougars weren’t done, as senior Dio Lucido stole the ensuing inbound pass and scored it to send his team into the final period up 49-38.
“That was a huge moment because they had made a run,” Parsons said. “So, it kind of squashed their momentum and got the momentum back on our side … on a great play by Dio.”
Hutchins finished with a double-double, totaling a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Garduno-Martin added 19 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field, along with eight rebounds. Dorwin added 16 points, and Lucido kicked in eight assists.
Junior guard Dom Faenzi drew the toughest defensive assignment, guarding Marin Catholic’s leading scorer, Charles Williams Jr. The 6-2 junior guard finished with a team-high 18 points, while JR Bosch added 17 and Dante Stallone had 15.
Parsons raved about Half Moon Bay’s fanbase, who outnumbered Marin Catholic’s home fans, he said.
“We might have had the same amount of more,” Parsons said. “We had more fans than them, at their own gym, that were very loud and vocal.”
The Cougars last reached the Nor Cal regional semifinals in 2015-16. With Saturday’s win, the team is now in unchartered territory.
“The guys were very fired up,” Parsons said.
Chico (24-8) advances to the Nor Cal Division IV regional finals by virtue of a dramatic 50-47 home win over No. 9 Burlingame (23-6). Burlingame led 31-21 at the half, but Chico cut it to 2 at the end of the third quarter and won the fourth 17-12.
Burlingame senior Kyle Haslam finished his high school career with a double-double, totaling 16 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Zaden Martin added 14 points for Burlingame. Chico senior Rashad Samuels scored a game-high 26 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.