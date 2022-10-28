Sometimes it’s really easy to hate the game of football.
The end to Thursday night’s game between South City and Lynbrook-San Jose was one of those times. The game was called in the minutes after South City defensive end Braulio Tienda suffered a gruesome looking knee injury, one that left teammates and other onlookers stunned, some with tears in their eyes, in the wake of the junior’s agonizing screams.
The passing minutes before South San Francisco Fire Department paramedics arrived seemed like hours, until Tienda was affixed with an air cast and carted off the field. The game was called with 9:08 remaining on the game clock with South City winning 34-0.
“He had a little scare when it initially happened,” South City head coach Frank Moro said. “We all know that once you get hurt, the first thing is: ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!’ And that was pretty much it. The diagnosis I got from them was a possible dislocation. So, we’re hoping no tears and everything will be fine.”
As Tienda lay still at the 44-yard line — where he was injured while pairing with teammate Elijah Fields to make the Warriors’ ninth tackle for a loss of the game — he was encircled by team trainers, friends and coaches who sat around to keep him still and help calm him.
“He wasn’t in pain, he was smiling, and he had feelings of his toes and he was fine,” Moro said. “The shock kind of went down a little bit.”
It was a terrible finish to what was an otherwise uplifting night for the South City football program. Through all its trials in recent years — from a three-year long losing streak, to the cancelation of the varsity season in 2021 — the Warriors have emerged as one of the greatest turnarounds in modern Peninsula Athletic League history.
With Thursday’s win, South City (5-1 PAL Lake, 6-3 overall) is still mathematically in the race to vie for a PAL Lake Division championship. This would take two big results — one, the unlikely loss of first-place Woodside (6-0, 6-2) to last-place Saratoga Friday night; two, a South City victory in next week’s season-finale rivalry game against El Camino (4-1, 5-3) — but that the Warriors are in the in the mix is quite the surprising success story.
For Moro — in his second tenure as South City’s head coach after running the varsity program from 2003-13 — it wasn’t exactly a surprise. The savvy x’s and o’s man, who has quickly revitalized the effective fly offense, said the talent was on campus in recent years, even amid the infamous 26-game losing streak that started in 2018. It was just a matter of tapping into it.
“They were on campus, but you had to get them eligible,” Moro said. “You had to get them into (good) behavior, and believing, and coming to practice. Like we talked about earlier, a culture change and buying in, making practice a little fun. I told them I was never going to was a minute of their time … and they bought in, and they came.”
The offense against Lynbrook (0-6, 1-8) was on point. Fields gained 125 total yards, including 13 carries for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Troy Ramirez would have likely reached the 100-yard plateau as well if not for the game’s early end. Ramirez totaled 13 carries for 76 yards and a score.
But it was the Warriors’ defense that stole the show. Ramirez, at the middle linebacker position, opened the game with a loud tackle for a loss. It was the first of nine by the South City defense in the game, with senior linebacker Christopher Govea and senior defensive tackle Isaac Galvan totaling two apiece.
All told, seven different defenders were in on tackles for losses.
“It’s like that swimming, synchronized swimming,” South City defensive coordinator Kolone Pua said of the depth of talent. “It makes our job easier, because it’s easier to just show them how to do it, and then they go out and do the technique we show them how to do.”
Fields has all the makings of a big playmaker, and certainly embraced his star quality by sporting gold-soled cleats. The sophomore’s night got off to a rough start, as he fumbled the ball away on South City’s first offensive play. But with the defense giving quickly giving the Warriors the ball back, he quickly made up for it by opening the next drive with a 17-yard bolt across midfield.
The eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive ended with a 4-yard Ramirez score. South City would go on to turn short fields into scores with Fields scoring twice in the second quarter, on runs of 6 and 20 yards, then opening the second half with a 4-yard scoring run to put the Warriors up 27-0.
But his highlight-reel moment was two plays before his final scoring run, a 16-yard reception up the right sideline. If you’re going to wear gold shoes, you’d better have some dance moves. And Fields turned the run into a big gain by executing a sweet 360-degree spin move while dancing up the sideline to the Lynbrook 4-yard line.
“We were telling him: ‘Quit trying to hit people and run around them,’” Moro said. “So, the second half he makes a move and goes around them. He’s a work in progress too. He’s only a sophomore and he’s learning, but he’s going to be a good football player.”
Junior receiver Payton Jackson earned the final score, an 8-yard carry on an inside handoff with 9:54 to play. The game was suddenly over less than a minute later.
“We felt bad, we want to get some kids some playing time,” Moro said. “We still had nine minutes to play and we had some plans to do that, and we didn’t get to do that. But I understand what their coach was going through, because it’s going all around the state; everybody’s having tough times with numbers.
“And then, when one of your guys is down, it’s not a great feeling,” Moro said. “But, you know, it’s part of life. That’s why we have these things and teach them life lessons. That’s why we have sports.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.