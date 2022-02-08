Central Coast Section wrestling is in the home stretch.
With El Camino’s 12th Annual Colt Invitational going off without a hitch Saturday, it marks the final weekend of the CCS regular season. For a generation now, the Colt Invitational has served as a springboard into the high school wrestling postseason, with the Peninsula Athletic League and West Catholic Athletic League championships both scheduled for this coming Saturday.
The Colt Invitational is the brainchild of former El Camino wrestling coach Cliff Lentz. It was designed as a low-profile tournament to keep wrestlers in the rhythm of a weekly schedule heading into the postseason. Previous to the El Camino tournament, the highly competitive Overfelt Wrestling Classic — traditionally held two weeks prior to the league playoffs — was the only warmup the CCS regular season offered.
“We found that we were getting hurt at Overfelt,” El Camino head coach Ray Reyes said. “So, instead of having a week to rest and recover, we were putting Band-Aids on injuries … and we couldn’t wrestle. So, the objective was to have a small scale meet so we could sharpen up.”
Even with a lower turnout in previous seasons, the Colt Invitational was quite a draw. There were 42 teams represented from around the Bay Area, accounting for 250 individual wrestlers. In previous seasons, the one-day tournament has drawn anywhere from 300 to 400 individuals.
There was no Colt Invitational last season due to the COVID pandemic.
Like all wrestling tournaments this season, the Colt Invitational was held without fans in attendance. It’s a precaution schools are taking due to the pandemic and will continue into the PAL and CCS tournaments, Reyes said.
“We never got a pushback,” Reyes said. “I think we tried to stay on the front end of [avoiding the tournament getting canceled] because if this is the wave of the future … this is the way to go.”
The benefit of having no fans present was the tournament lasting just seven-and-a-half hours.
“Record time,” Reyes said.
San Mateo County schools saw two wrestlers top the podium. Serra senior Jace Clayton ran the table through the 184-pound bracket, while Burlingame senior Xavier Bruening took first place in the 287-pound heavyweight division.
El Camino’s top placer was Aiden Jacob Lacap, who took fourth place at 122s. Lacap was wrestling down a weight class. He started the year at 134s but has moved down two classes due to his fellow El Camino senior Brenden Meneses wrestling at 128s. Meneses opted to sit out Saturday’s home invitational.
“Aiden is a four-year wrestler, his brother was a four-year wrestler before him, so for him — Brenden Meneses is the same weight — so, his wrestling partner is good too,” Reyes said.
At 5-9, Lacap is rail thin and didn’t set out to drop weight classes, Reyes said.
“But [the weight] just happened to come off naturally,” Reyes said.
This was Reyes’ 10th year running the Colt Invitational, after taking over the El Camino wrestling program for Lentz 11 years ago. Reyes originally coached for the now-defunct Jefferson wrestling program from 2000-08. When the Jeff program folded, Reyes was scooped up by Lentz and El Camino to assist with coaching two promising Colt heavyweights — Rustin Mayorga and Trevor Kelly.
Both Mayorga and Kelly went on to prestigious collegiate football careers. Mayorga played at Concord University before returning to El Camino, where he now serves as a varsity football assistant. Kelly went on to play at Cal.
As for Reyes, tending to the duo was the springboard to his career at El Camino.
“I haven’t stopped coaching since,” Reyes said.
