It’s just before 4 p.m. on a recent weekday afternoon and the Mariners Point Golf Center in Foster City is buzzing.
A handful of people on the putting green. Another handful are working on their short game. Several groups are social distancing as they wait to tee off or just wrapping up their round on the nine-hole course. The driving range is at near capacity and the patio snack bar is doing brisk, in-and-out business.
Things are booming for Mariners Point as well as surrounding courses as people realize it’s one of the few activities that allows them to get off their computers, out of their houses and into fresh air.
“We’ve had a boom in business since we reopened May 4,” said Claire Oberhausen, controller at Mariners Point. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in business. It kind of reminds us of what we had when Tiger Woods was in his heyday, when he was winning tournaments. We’d see cars peeling into the driveway (of the golf center with people) wanting to hit balls.”
Like many other businesses, things were touch and go for a while. Oberhausen said the center applied for, and received, a paycheck protection loan that helped weather the nearly two months the golf center was closed.
But Mariners Point Golf Center appears to be making up for lost time.
At Poplar Creek in San Mateo, golf services manager Kevin Kobayashi said rounds of golf there are approaching pre-internet meltdown numbers of the late-2000s. He said they’re averaging about 250 rounds of golf a day, which would put it on pace for approximately 75,000 rounds for the year.
“We’re starting to see the demand for rounds of golf returning to pre-2008 levels,” Kobayashi said. “We have the capacity to have more rounds going out, but we’re strategically blocking our tee schedule so it’s less crowded on the course.”
From on hold to go go go
Not only are courses seeing a big uptick in usage, but so are those people who rely on the facilities to make a living, like golf instructors. Gary Monisteri is a longtime San Mateo County golf professional currently giving lessons out of Mariners Point. Like everyone else, his livelihood was put on hold when the shelter-in-place order went into effect. But like the golf courses themselves, Monisteri has seen an increase in the numbers of lessons he’s teaching.
“Very busy,” Monisteri said. “It just seems people are realizing golf is a fun thing to do. It’s pretty good at social distancing, you’re in the open air. … A lot of my students are coming back. Even some new students. There was a surge. I don’t know if this is going to continue.”
Monisteri said he’s getting a lot of lesson requests from people who may have taken up the game years ago, abandoned it and are now pulling their clubs out of the corner of the garage and wanting to get back on the course.
“I’m getting people who played a little bit before, but put the clubs away. … Now, all of the sudden, they’re dusting them off and emailing me for a lesson,” Monisteri said. “I’m giving a fair number of lessons to people in Silicon Valley. … People coming up from San Jose or down from San Francisco. It’s always fun to meet people from different places.”
Oberhausen said roughly half of money spent at the course are coming from players new to the center.
“I can tell from our point-of-sale system, we’re getting 50% new customers,” Oberhausen said. “That’s been kind of interesting.”
It wasn’t a lot of fun, however, when Monisteri went nearly two months without playing or teaching golf. But he didn’t simply wallow in his misery, however. He used his new-found downtime to focus on how he teaches. He got in touch with a number of other golf pros and teaching pros — including some who work with PGA Tour players — to find out the new teaching methods available. Monisteri also spent time poring over YouTube videos to see what his students or prospective-students might be watching so he could better relate to what students were trying to accomplish.
“I had a little more time to think about how I can be a better teacher. What do I need to do to get people playing better golf?” Monisteri said.
More than just golf
While rounds of golf are still up, Kobayashi said that is but one revenue stream on which the facility relies. He said revenue from cart usage is down as more people forgo them because of restrictions to only one person cart, not from the same household. The complex’s restaurant is also suffering, as is revenue generated from conference room rental and usage.
“The one thing to be very mindful of is, while the demand (for golf) is good right now … there are certain aspects of business that are struggling a bit,” Kobayashi said.
New normal
Monisteri said things were still slow for the first several weeks when he started offering lessons in mid-May. But as people get more comfortable with the new normal — wearing a mask, social distancing — he is finding his students are more eager to take lessons. Like everyone else, Monisteri is cognizant of the health protocol in place, which he believes helps his students feel more at ease.
“It started slowly. They were hesitant, but as people got more confidence, I started getting more and more (requests for lessons),” Monisteri said. “I wear a mask. I’m not going to touch you, I’m not going to touch your equipment.”
Oberhausen said she has noticed more and more people adhering to the mask policy without necessarily being told.
“The customers are pretty cooperative,” Oberhausen said. “There may be a little more mask compliance and wearing than in the beginning. … I think [people] are getting more comfortable (with the health and safety protocol).”
‘Good for everybody’
While many see Mariners Point as a beginner’s course, Monisteri has a more nuanced feeling toward the golf center situated right on the Bay.
“[Mariners Point] is good for beginners, but it’s good for everybody,” Monisteri said. “Good players like to come out here to practice their iron play.”
Add in the all the practice facilities on the site and there is ample space to work on all aspects of the game. One of the technologies the center added about a year ago is the Shot Tracer software used on the driving range. The system uses cameras to show the ball flight of a shot — much like is used by and seen during televised golf tournament.
“It’s been kind of a fun feature,” Oberhausen said.
But you better get there early if you want to try out Shot Tracer because all the stalls were full at 2:30 p.m. recently, which just goes to show how much action golf courses and centers are getting right now.
‘All those good things’
Monisteri is finding that out firsthand. Not only is he a teacher, but he also plays as much as he can. At courses from San Francisco to San Jose, he’s finding tee times hard to come by.
“I like to work on my game, too. The courses are so crowded right now, I’m not going out and playing as much. … For the last month and half, courses have been very busy — from Presidio (in San Francisco) to Coyote Creek (in south San Jose),” Monisteri said. “But the good news is, golf (as a whole) was hurting there for a while. This (surge) is a good thing. You get some exercise, get out in the fresh air, socialize. All those good things.”
