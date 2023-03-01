When it comes to the Northern California regional soccer tournament, there really are no bad teams, regardless of their seeding.
So when the top-seeded Sequoia girls hosted eighth-seeded Piedmont, the seedings didn’t mean much.
That much was evident as the Highlanders rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit, tying the score in the 67th minute and forcing overtime.
Unlike the Central Coast Section — which uses two, mandatory 10-minute overtime periods before going to a penalty kick shootout — the CIF regional playoffs uses one, 15-minute period of golden-goal overtime.
Three minutes before a shootout, Sequoia’s Addi Haws came to the Ravens’ rescue. For the third time in three games, Haws came up big when her team needed her the most as she latched onto a perfect through pass and beat the Piedmont goalkeeper through the five-hole for the game-winner to send the Ravens into the Division III semifinals.
“I was not expecting that,” said Haws, a junior. “I was out on the wing but figured I wasn’t going to do much there, so I moved more into the middle.”
Sequoia (14-3-5) will be home again Thursday when they host No. 4 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (19-2) at 5 p.m. The Cardinals beat No. 5 Vista del Lago 2-1.
Haws scored the game-winning goal against Los Gatos in the semifinals and against Aragon in Saturday’s championship game. Tuesday, she prefaced her goal by making a couple of dangerous runs, trying to inject some energy into a Sequoia offense that had stagnated through much of the second half.
Finally, the Ravens found the perfect connection. It started with a ball being cleared to midfielder Aminah Evans, who laid it off to Megan McCormack, who lifted a perfectly weighted pass over the defense to a charging Haws. Bracketed by a pair of defenders, Haws calmly poked it through the legs of the goalkeeper to end the game in 93rd minute.
“That was such a great ball,” Haws said of McCormack’s pass.
Sequoia head coach Melissa Schmidt was not surprised in the least to see Haws decide the game for the Ravens again.
“She has that something extra,” Schmidt said. “She kind of waits for the moment and recognizes it. She’s so driven. … She’s been the one who is getting in, making runs and making it happen.
“As soon as she had the ball at her, I knew she would finish.”
Haws’ strike was a bookend for the Sequoia offense and the second goal was nearly a replay of the first. Sequoia started the game by taking it to Piedmont (13-6-1) and less than 15 minutes into the game, the Ravens had a 1-0 lead. No sooner had Schmidt yelled out to her team, “Now we press,” did Nina Mills close down a Piedmont defender. She picked off the pass attempt and ran past the defender.
She looped a cross into the middle of the penalty box where Teagan Tokheim had inside positioning on the defender, just getting her foot to the ball first and poking it past the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.
But over the course of final 10 minutes of the first half, the Ravens were hit by a slew of injuries. Right back Emma Heist subbed off in the 30th minute after re-aggravating a groin issue. Nina Mills came off a few minutes later, aggravating a lingering hamstring injury.
But the scariest injury came in the 37th minute when Tally Miller and Piedmont’s Lola Biehn clashed heads. Both were down for several moments, with Miller coming off with a nasty-looking bump on her forehead, ending her night.
Mills didn’t return for the second half, as well, while Heist wrapped her thigh and went back out.
Schmidt believes being down a pair of starters, especially a striker like Mills, impacted the team’s ability to generate much offensively in the second half.
“Nina and Addi just have that chemistry. They’ve been playing together since they were little,” Schmidt said. “Nina and Emma know how to combine, so yeah, her being out impacted our offense.”
The bigger loss might have been Miller, however, because it forced Schmidt to go to a player that had just been called up from the junior varsity squad just two weeks ago. Rocco Piazza saw a few minutes of play in the regular-season finale, but was thrust into a the spotlight Tuesday.
She passed the test with flying colors.
“I brought up, like, six or seven JV kids to train with us,” Schmidt said. “This week, I kept two of them (on the roster). I knew Rocco might be someone we need.
“She is so fast. She’s tough as nails.”
But the lack of offense meant the Highlanders were starting to apply more and more pressure on the Sequoia defense and it finally cracked in the 67th minute. Miranda Liu and a Sequoia defender chased down a long diagonal pass toward the left sideline. Liu won the race, cut inside the defender and sent a pass to Cameron Lorin, who was stationed at the top left corner of the penalty box. She received the pass, turned and fired a shot that beat Sequoia goalkeeper Gabi Holloszy to tie the score.
But Holloszy came up huge in stoppage time, parrying away an Audrey Lam shot attempt from 30 yards out, a rocket that Holloszy pushed out for a corner.
Holloszy was at it again five minutes into the overtime period, turning aside a shot from 10 yard out.
“I’m proud of the way we fought. I think that’s the toughest team we’ve played since league. They threw a lot at us,” Schmidt said. “I’m proud of the way the girls stepped up. They really met the challenge.”
