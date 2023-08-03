A lot of San Francisco Giants fans are wringing their hands after the team did next to nothing at the trade deadline. I’m not one of them. The team has been a surprise so far this season, entering Wednesday’s game against Arizona 10 games over .500 and in second place in the National League West. They are the wild-card leader in the National League, and it appears they are poised to make a playoff push. With an influx of young talent, the Giants transformed from a boring team early in the season to, at the very least, an interesting and entertaining squad as it enters the final third of the season.
The front office appears willing to ride with what it has. This team is not necessarily built to win the World Series this season. As far as I’m concerned, a playoff spot would make this a successful year. And you know the old saying: just get in and then see what happens.
I have no problem with the lack of movement because there was not one player out there who would be a difference maker for the Giants. The two biggest names — 40-year-old pitcher Justin Verlander and 39-year pitcher Max Scherzer – were not guys who would put the Giants over the top. The rest of the players available were just more of what the Giants already have — pieces to mix and match. Not exactly a World Series-winning moves. This team is more than a starting pitcher or starting infielder away from seriously challenging for a championship.
In addition to a lack of quality options on the trade market, it simply was not going to be worth giving up the farm for anyone. Even if they would have swung a trade for Angels star Shohei Ohtani, before he was taken off the block, it would have gutted them of all that interesting, young talent that has energized the fan base.
So buckle up for more torture as those young players go through their inevitable growing pains and hold on as manager Gabe Kapler uses bullpen games two and three times a week as they wait for star pitching prospect Kyle Harrison to get the call up to the Big Leagues. The Giants have gotten this far with smoke and mirrors. Maybe they can do it long enough to secure a playoff spot.
Then they make a free-agent run at Ohtani in the offseason.
Count me among the suckers who stayed up overnight to watch live the U.S. women’s national soccer team play its final group-stage game of the Women’s World Cup — an uninspiring scoreless draw against Portugal.
I didn’t intend to watch all 90-plus minutes of the game. My original plan was to watch until the U.S. scored and then I would head off to bed. But nothing happened in the first half, so I stuck around for the second half. Surely the top-ranked Americans would finally put Portugal away in the final 40 minutes, right?
Wrong. It finally got to the point I had to watch to the end for two reasons: one, to evaluate how poorly the Americans played, and two, could to see if Portugal could actually pull off an epic upset. It nearly did, hitting the post in stoppage time and by that time I was actively rooting for the upset simply because Portugal deserved to win.
That’s how bad the U.S. played.
The first two games of the tournament were played during my work day and while we had the games on the televisions we have in the office, I didn’t really watch them closely.
Tuesday morning was my first good look at the team and — hoo boy is it bad.
And it’s not just one thing. There was no midfield to be seen from the Americans. No possession. No technical ability on the ball. No awareness when they did have the ball, as time and again they were easily knocked off by a Portugal defender.
And the biggest problem of all was an utterly simplistic attack which featured long balls over the top to Alex Morgan, who had no support and was constantly triple-teamed. It was maybe the worst performance by a U.S. women’s national team I’ve ever seen.
The only saving grace was the U.S. only needed a tie to advance to the knockout round. But at this point, winning a third straight World Cup title is a long shot.
Sure, the Americans can emerge from their doldrums, but sometimes that is easier said than done.
