I don’t know if San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler went back into the clubhouse and took his aggression out on some chairs, or had a come-to-Jesus meeting with the players. Or maybe those four brutal losses that wrapped around last weekend and the start of last week brought the team together.
Whatever it was, the Giants have certainly tightened things up all around and have a full head of steam going into a showdown series with the Dodgers beginning tonight. Last Monday night, it seemed the season was over for the Giants after Arizona handed San Francisco its third ninth-inning loss in four games.
Since then, the Giants have run the table, winning six in a row. They’ve raised their record from a dismal 8-16 to 14-16, moving them into third place in the standings and into the mix for a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season.
The starting pitching seems to be rounding into game shape and the bullpen, which was struggling, has been nails over the last six games. Kevin Gausman must have wondered what he got himself into when he made his Giants debut out of the bullpen in relief in the second game of the season. Since then, he’s made five starts and seems to get better with each one. In his last outing, a 10-5 win over the Angels last Thursday, Gausman worked into the sixth inning, with eight strikeouts. He had 11 Ks in his start before that.
The run of quality starts was punctuated by a complete-game effort from Tyler Anderson Saturday, who gave up one run on three hits while throwing just 103 pitches.
The bullpen, meanwhile, has settled down, having given up just two runs over the last 17.2 innings of relief work, a 1.02 ERA.
It certainly helps when the bats have been giving the pitching staff plenty of breathing room. The Giants’ offense hasn’t been this robust in … years. Let’s face it, even during the glory years of 2010, 2012 and 2014, it wasn’t like the Giants knocked the cover off the ball. But over the last six games, San Francisco is averaging seven runs. Maybe Oracle Park has something to do with the offensive surge as the park has become a lot more lively since the gates in right field have been closed.
Or maybe the Giants really did find a diamond in the rough in Mike Yastrzemski, who is being touted as an MVP candidate.
The defense, which at times looked like a bad Little League team, has cleaned up its act. The Giants have committed 23 errors through the first 30 games — but only three during the winning streak. Even the mental errors have decreased.
It wasn’t that long ago I was critical of manager Gabe Kapler for, essentially, not having a feeling for the game. Maybe it was the players failing to live up to what “the book” said. Maybe they were the right moves and the players simply didn’t do the job.
Maybe there is hope for this season after all.
***
The great “high school sports experiment” continued this past weekend as six more states took the football field to begin their seasons.
Seventeen other states, including California, postponed fall sports to a winter start.
In a marquee matchup last Friday night, Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas), three-time defending Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) champion, took on Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison, Mississippi), the reigning Midsouth Association of Independent School (MAIS) 6A champs.
In a back-and-forth battle, it was the Mississippi state champ that held off the Texas school, 27-26.
Trinity Christian, which is playing an independent schedule this season, is led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders — the son of NFL hall of famer Deion Sanders, who is also the school’s offensive coordinator.
MRA’s Zach Beasley, however, outplayed his more heralded counterpart as he threw three touchdown passes — including the game-winner to Davis Dalton in the final seconds.
Nathan Mollat
