Through five pitching appearances this season, Menlo-Atherton baseball hurler George Zaharias has been building his arm strength after returning from elbow surgery. Judging by his last two starts, it’s safe to say he’s on his way to a full recovery.
Coming off a combined perfect game March 24 against Half Moon Bay, Zaharias backed it up with a four-hit gem Wednesday in the Bears’ 5-0 win over Capuchino. With the win, M-A (4-0 PAL Bay, 9-3 overall) takes outright possession of first place in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division.
Zaharias turned in the first complete game of his varsity career, striking out a career-high 17. The big right-hander struck out every batter in the Mustangs’ batting order at least once.
“He was on top of his game,” Paroubeck said. “Normally coming off a perfect game, it’s tough to follow the footsteps of yourself. We knew Cap was 12-2 heading into that game. … We know it has a lot of implications hypothetically on who can win league; it’s still early in league. But with George going on the bump, and following up a perfect game, he was as confident as ever.”
Not only did the Mustangs (2-1, 12-3) enter the game with a 12-2 overall record, they entered the game hitting at a .345 clip as a team. They have seen a drop-off since an injury to sophomore catcher Lucas Zayac — ranking fourth on the team with a .412 batting average — winning four previous games without him, but two of those wins were by 1-0 margins.
The way Zaharias was throwing, it might not have mattered.
“He settled in from the first pitch,” Paroubeck said. “He was absolutely dialed from the first pitch to the last.”
M-A rallied for single runs in the first and third and added three insurance runs in the fourth. Davis Phillips — who combined on the March 24 perfect game with one inning of relief — homered in the game. George Zaharias’ younger brother, Jimmy “Little Z” Zaharias, also homered, the first of his varsity career, while going 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
“Big Z” took care of the rest, throwing a season-high 91 pitches while mixing his fastball, curveball and slider. Paroubeck said his senior right-hander touched 94 mph in the fifth inning. But perhaps his most impressive pitch of the afternoon was a 3-2 curveball, a pitch he shook off a fastball to get to, for a swinging third strike.
“Obviously you wouldn’t expect that from someone who has a really firm fastball,” Paroubeck said. “But he’s as confident with his curveball and slider as he is with his fastball.”
Zaharias has increased his workload in each of his five pitching appearances. He opened the year with 32 pitches against Wilcox; threw 51 against Mountain View; 61 against Menlo School; and 83 in six perfect innings against Half Moon Bay.
“The pitch counts have been slowly coming up,” Paroubeck said. “I think he finished the game with 91 pitches, which was probably the most he’s had in a long time. … He threw his hardest pitch in the fifth, and he was still throwing as hard in the seventh.”
Zaharias is working back toward a full workload, Paroubeck said.
“He was feeling good today (Thursday),” Paroubeck said. “His arm feels good, body feels good, his mind’s good. He’s definitely getting there.”
