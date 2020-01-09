League play for high school basketball didn’t begin until last night and yet here I am, already talking about the upcoming baseball season.
But with the college season only a few weeks away and high school scrimmages beginning Feb. 17, the time is now to start thinking about the diamond.
As such, the Peninsula Baseball Umpires Association is looking for new umpires for the 2020 high school and summer seasons and is hosting a meeting to discuss and prepare for the upcoming season 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Sequoia High School.
The PBUA is responsible for supplying umpires to all junior varsity and varsity games in the Peninsula Athletic League, as well as home games for Serra and St. Ignatius in the West Catholic Athletic League.
Whether a longtime umpire coming from another organization or someone with no umpiring experience, the PBUA has a spot.
“We’ll get you trained,” said Paul Remedios, a board member-at-large for the PBUA, who is entering his fifth season umpiring on the Peninsula.
“We work on training with new guys. We’ll start you in level-appropriate games.”
Baseball, like all other sports, is experiencing a decline in the number of people willing to be officials and while the specter of not having enough officials for a game is a legitimate concern, it’s more about grooming the next generation of officials to take over when the older generation finally steps away from the game.
“We have other schools who want to contract with us and we can’t expand without having more umpires,” Remedios said.
Remedios said the biggest thing a prospective umpire needs to have is, “a love for the game. That and enthusiasm.”
For more information, go to the organization’s website at PBUA.com or contact Dave Stamer at dstamer315@sbcglobal.net.
We should find out Saturday just how good the San Francisco 49ers defense really is.
There has been rumblings about the state of that unit the last several weeks as opposing teams experienced more success over the last half of the season than the first part of the year.
But that happened to be the time the team was without three key performers, all of whom are expected back for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings: Dee Ford (defensive end), Kwon Alexander (linebacker) and Jaquiski Tartt (safety).
I don’t think it’s any coincidence that the sacks by the defensive line dried up once Ford went out, or that opposing teams enjoyed better rushing and passing performances with Alexander and Tartt sidelined.
While it remains to be seen how effective they will be in their return, there is no doubt that trio should give the 49ers a jolt of adrenaline.
The Vikings will certainly test the 49ers as running back Dalvin Cook has developed into a premiere running back with over 1,100 yards rushing this season, while quarterback Kirk Cousins, for a game at least, rose to a level many felt he could not reach as Minnesota stunned third-seeded New Orleans in overtime last weekend. Cousins has thrown for more than 3,600 yards this season, with 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions.
When the subject of two-sports stars come up, it’s usually a short list — Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson.
Looks like a third can be added, with an asterisk, but there is no better indication of what entails a “sport.” Jay Ajayi, a solid running back with the Miami Dolphins and a member of the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning squad, will become a professional esports gamer as he signed with MLS’s Philadelphia Union’s eMLS squad as a member of the Union’s FIFA esports team.
It was first reported by the New York Times.
Ajayi is not going to get rich playing FIFA. Reports say the league champion earns $7,500. But given the time and dedication necessary to reach that level of video game prowess, the money is more about the principle of it all then the actual value. After all, who would have ever thought you could make money playing video games?
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117.
