It was back to business as usual for the Sacred Heart Prep Gators.
Coming off a tough loss to Menlo-Atherton last week, the Gators reasserted their authority in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division with a convincing 24-9 victory over The King’s Academy Friday night at Palatella Field.
Welcoming back TKA’s third-year head coach Pete Lavorato — who coached at SHP for 14 years from 2000-16 — the Gators (3-1 PAL Bay, 6-2 overall) looked like the same machine as they were during their former coach’s tenure. And in the absence of star two-way player Tevita Moimoi, three SHP players stepped in to make their first varsity starts, each making their presence felt along the way.
“I think we have a lot of very talented players,” SHP head coach Mark Grieb said. “We have guys that are superstars, but they don’t act like superstars. I think, our team, the way we play together, the way we rally when somebody is hurt and the next guy needs to go in, I think tonight was amazing just in terms of that.”
Junior running back Alec Tonas hammered away for 43 yards on 10 carries and a critical second-half touchdown. Offensive tackle Charlie Selna, a 6-6 senior, was a force up front. And senior inside linebacker Alejandro Torres, despite sporting a cast, was a missle on defense.
But it was running back Tatafu Mahoni who set the tone from the outset, taking up the mantle as the go-to running back in place of the injured Moimoi. The senior took 13 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, and helped steady the Gators on an authoritative drive to open the night.
“We come out and we definitely want to set the pace, and we want to control the game,” Mahoni said. “We did that. This entire week, we’ve been playing with a chip on shoulders since that loss to Menlo-Atherton. And we definitely wanted to make sure that we played as a team, and not as individuals.”
The Gators opened with a 15-play, 80-yard drive while taking 7 minutes, 18 seconds off the clock.
On the second play of the drive, Tonas took an 11-yard draw through the middle. Later from the TKA 30, junior quarterback Teddy Purcell completed a 13-yard pass to Dante Cacchione. Otherwise, SHP used steady gainers — an 8-yard scramble by Purcell here, a 4-yard dive by Mahoni on third-and-1 to pick up a first down there — until finally Mahoni pounded in a 1-yard score to stake the Gators to a 7-0 lead.
“I think we just weren’t ready, and I think the kids saw this was a different level of play,” Lavorato said. “They’re big and they’re strong and they’re fast, and they come off the ball.”
Both teams’ defenses kicked in for the rest of the half.
TKA (2-1, 7-1) answered back with a 28-yard field goal by Nico Sage, but only got the chance because of a big kickoff return by Jayden Frazier to the Gators’ 28. A 15-yard pass interference penalty by SHP also helped advance the Knights into field-goal range, but TKA totaled minus-2 yards of total offense on its opening drive.
SHP fired right back with a field goal of its own though. Again taking over at their own 20, the Gators advanced deep into TKA territory, using a big third-down pickup from their own 32 when Purcell found Tonas for a 16-yard completion. Four plays later, Ronan Donnelly came on to boot a 25-yard field goal to give SHP a 10-3 lead.
The Knights got the ball back and went on the attack, advancing with a pair of 9-yard run plays before Antonio Gonzalez completed a 25-yard pass to Zach Paszkeicz to put the ball at the SHP 35. Two plays later, however, Gonzalez tried a backward pass that was off the mark, and Gators defensive back Beck Anderson scooped it up for a fumble recovery to kill the TKA drive.
“I think our mentality going into the game was to check them of yards early,” SHP defensive end Will Mackie said. “And credit to the whole team for stepping up.”
Then the Gators’ defense opened the second half with a pivotal stop. Senior linebacker J.P. Frimel had a stop for no gain on the second play of the half, and senior nose guard Spencer Lee had a tackle for a 1-yard loss later in the series. But the big stop came on second-and-6 at midfield when Torres flew in like a missle to stop a draw play for no gain.
Two plays later, TKA was forced to punt, but a botched snap saw the Knights get pinned at the Gators’ 21 for a turnover on down. Three plays later, Tonas pounded in a 4-yard score to give SHP a 17-3 lead.
TKA got in for its only score at the start of the fourth quarter on a wild possession. With the Knights looking at second-and-goal from the 1, there were a total of four penalties on the next three plays, including a chop block that negated an SHP interception. Finally, on third down from the 13, TKA quarterback Antonio Gonzalez connected with Paszkeicz (seven catches for 121 yards) for a 13-yard TD.
Moimoi surprised even his own teammates by checking in on the ensuing possession, and helped the Gators move into the red zone. An SHP fumble at the 8-yard line seemed to turn the tide for a moment. But on TKA’s first play after taking over, Mackie got a clear look at the QB for an unimpeded sack, jarring the ball loose and initiating the dagger turnover.
“Big credit to the guys inside for occupying the linemen,” Mackie said.
The Gators gained 338 total yards of offense, an efficient mark considering they also racked up 116 yards in penalties. No one SHP player gained over 100 yards of offense in the balanced attack.
“I think this is a big win for us, showing we can operate,” Mahoni said.
The loss for TKA was its first of the year, snapping a 12-game winning streak that started nearly a year ago to the date on Oct. 26, 2018.
