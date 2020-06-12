A pair of San Mateo County natives heard their names called during the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. Nick Garcia, a 2017 Serra graduate, was taken with the 79th pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Petey Halpin, a San Mateo native who spent his first three years of high school at St. Francis before moving to Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach for his truncated senior year, was chosen with the No. 95 pick by the Cleveland Indians.
Garcia was a solid player while at Serra. But after three years at Chapman University in Orange during which his baseball career blossomed, Garcia became the first San Mateo County player drafted in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft when the Pittsburgh Pirates took the 6-4, 215-pound, right-handed pitcher.
Garcia is looking at a payout of $780,000 according to MLB’s slotted payment system.
Dan O’Dowd, Colorado Rockies general manager for 15 years from 1999 to 2014 and now an analyst on the MLB Network, said on TV following the pick that what the Pirates were getting in Garcia was, “A first-round talent in the third round.” With a fastball that sits mid to high 90s, including a high of 97 mph that O’Dowd described as “easy gas,” Garcia drew a comparison to hall of famer John Smoltz, O’Dowd said.
Garcia started his Chapman career as a third baseman before transitioning to pitcher his sophomore year, during which he exploded on the baseball scene. Along with fellow Serra teammate Brad Shimabuku, the two helped the Panthers to the 2019 NCAA Division III national championship, where Garcia was named Most Outstanding Player. As a closer, Garcia went 9-0 with a 0.64 ERA in 2019, with a 13.18 strikeout per nine innings ratio which was sixth best in the nation that year. This year, he moved into the starting rotation and was 4-1 with a 2.00 ERA, with 36 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched before the season was shut down because of the coronavirus. Overall, Garcia was 13-1 with a 1.08 ERA, 12 saves and 118 strikeouts during his time at Chapman. He is the highest drafted Division III player since the Washington Nationals drafted Jordan Zimmerman out of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the 2007 draft.
In two years at Serra under then-manager Craig Giannino, Garcia was more noted for his bat than his arm. His senior year, he batted .273 with 16 RBIs. On the mound, he appeared in nine games, going 1-1 with a 2.27 ERA. The Padres staff that year included Stanford-bound Nick Lopez and junior Mitchell Scott, who was committed to Cal.
Halpin, a 6-0 and 180-pounds outfielder, was chosen with the 95th pick by the Cleveland Indians. A University of Texas commit, Halpin is slated to earn a $610,000 signing bonus.
Halpin has had nothing but success since making a name for himself with the 2015 San Mateo American Majors All-Star team as he helped the squad to its first District 52 championship since 1970. In 2017, he was named to the USA Baseball U15 national team, competing in the COPABE Pan Am Games, hitting .348 and earning left fielder of the tournament honors.
Halpin started his sophomore and junior years at St. Francis. He was second on the team with a .317 batting average in 2018, his 20 runs scored was third for the Lancers and he added 11 RBIs, with eight doubles and a triple.
In 2019, Halpin batted .284 and was the Lancers’ RBI leader with 17. He also hit his first two high school home runs last season.
Despite his appearance with the U15 national team, MLB.com said Halpin was not “considered an elite-level player as the summer showcase circuit started last summer.” After failing to garner an invitation to two of the biggest showcase events — the Perfect Game All-American Classic and the Under Armour All-American Game — Halpin shined in the PDP League and eventually earned a spot in the Area Code Games later in the 2019 summer.
“The outfielder often displays impressive tools across the board,” the MLB.com scouting report said of Halpin. “He’s shown the ability to drive the ball and was launching balls out at Angels Stadium this past fall during the Angels Elite showcase.”
Halpin becomes the fourth San Mateo County product to get drafted by Cleveland in the last 20 years – and the first non-Serra player. In 2004, Chuck Lofgren went in the fourth round with the No. 107th pick overall. In 2014, Julian Merryweather was selected in the fifth round with the 158th pick and Michael Tinsley was a seventh-round pick in the 2016 draft, 212th overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.