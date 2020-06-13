Nick Garcia was never a hot-shot baseball prospect. He had a total of 69 varsity at-bats and 15.1 innings pitched during two varsity seasons at Serra. He didn’t go to a big-name college baseball factory. He was the 26th man on a 25-man roster for the 2018 NCAA Division III regional tournament his freshman year at Chapman University.
But like a lot of other players have shown over the years, if you have the right stuff, professional scouts will find you — and they didn’t have to look too hard to find Garcia, who after hitting 98 on the radar gun, was suddenly on the radar of every professional scout.
Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected the 6-4, 215-pound San Carlos native in the third round with the 79th pick of Major League Baseball’s coronavirus-shortened, five-round amateur draft.
“It’s been pretty crazy,” said Garcia, a right-handed pitcher. “I don’t even know how to describe it. … I’ve worked for all of this. I’ve been surrounded by the best possible people, but it’s the work that pushed me here. … Along the way, it’s taken a village to get me to where I am at now.”
After an average high school career, Garcia headed to Chapman, ostensibly as a two-way player. But when he saw the pitching staff in front of him at Chapman his freshman season in 2018, it was clear third base was in his immediate future.
“All three starting pitchers (when I got to Chapman) ended up in professional baseball,” Garcia said. “They didn’t let me throw off a mound once.”
So Garcia kept working, even as he took a shot to his ego in the postseason. While Garcia made the 26-man travel team, he was left off the 25-man game roster.
But Garcia kept working.
In the fall of his sophomore year, everything changed. While he never actually put a radar gun on his pitches in high school, Garcia “assumes” he was “probably” in the mid-80s at Serra. Garcia threw his first bullpen at Chapman and promptly hit 90.
“I started to gain weight and gain strength,” Garcia said.
A couple of weeks later, he hit 93 on the radar gun. Two weeks later — 96. Two weeks after that? He threw 98.
A 98-mph fastball will quickly gain the attention of any baseball man.
“After that, it just became a game of, ‘Let’s see what I got,’” Garcia said. “I still have that feeling — what can I do to push myself today?”
What Garcia did last season was push — push his pitches right down opposing batters’ throats. Tabbed as the Panthers’ closer, Garcia was lights out. Not just closing out games, but doing so with authority. He went 9-0 and was second in the nation with 12 saves, posting a 0.64 ERA with 82 strikeouts.
With his stuff and confidence, Garcia helped lead Chapman to the NCAA Division III championship, earning Most Outstanding Player honors.
“In some aspects, [my performance early] was surprising, but that wasn’t my mindset,” Garcia said. “It was just, ‘I’m going to go out there and dominate.’ I’m just going to go out and close it out. Every week I was challenging myself.”
Early in 2020 season, Garcia was proving his breakout sophomore year was no fluke. Moved into the starting rotation, he became the Panthers’ weekend starter and went 4-1 with 36 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched — averaging a whopping 12 strikeouts per nine innings.
And then the season was shut down due to the pandemic. And while the world swirled around him, Garcia tried to remain calm and trust in himself.
“When [everything] got shut down, there were a lot of emotions. You hear rumors of what could happen. These last couple of months have been stressful,” Garcia said. “I just trusted the work I put in and I was going to continue to get better and better.”
Garcia thanks Serra for helping him build that work ethic. Playing with one of best programs in the state, Garcia was forced to work as hard as he could to get the limited opportunities he did. But he realizes he would not be where he is now without Serra sharpening his game.
“(At Serra), I competed with some of the best athletes I’ve ever [played with]. You’re surrounded by guys who are continuing to push you. … There was almost a fear that [someone] would outwork me,” Garcia said. “I’m forever grateful that they pushed me. I’ll never forget the players there.”
