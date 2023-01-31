Well, that was a bummer. History will show that the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. That the 49ers’ top-ranked defense gave up four touchdowns, that the Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage and that Philly shut down the 49ers’ high-flying offense.
It’s all there in black and white in the post-game stats.
But you know that old saying, “Lies, damn lies and statistics?” Well, this is a perfect example of that. Yes, the numbers say the Eagles dominated. What they don’t show is that this game was over before it even really started. When San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy had to leave the game after he hurt his elbow on the first drive of the game — which ended in a fumble recovered by the Eagles — that was pretty much the end of the 49ers chances.
The 49ers didn’t lose because they didn’t challenge DeVonta Smith’s “catch” on the opening drive of the game. They didn’t lose because the refs were rigged against the 49ers. They didn’t lose because Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts lit them up.
The 49ers lost because their starting quarterback got injured and had to miss most of the game. That, and three fumbles and 11 penalties.
Oakland native Josh Johnson, who is the 49ers’ backup quarterback, has lived a nomadic football life, having “played” for 14 NFL teams. He was not going to lead a miraculous comeback. There is a reason he has been with more than a dozen teams because, while Johnson is a better quarterback than 99.9% of the population, he’s not really one of the best 64 quarterbacks in the NFL.
Now, if you want to criticize 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch for not bringing in a more viable backup quarterback, that’s a legitimate question. But Johnson had been the backup for the last two months of the season and no one seemed concerned.
As soon as Johnson came in, the whole game changed — for both teams. While the 49ers defense did a good job of holding the Eagles at bay for most of the first half, it was not sustainable. Not when the offense is generating very little and going three-and-out on most possessions. Philadelphia’s offense simply wore down the 49ers’ defense.
The 49ers, however, were not the only ones affected by the loss of Purdy. With San Francisco unable to sustain anything offensively, the Philly coaching staff went conservative. I’ll be honest, I was less than impressed with the Eagles’ offense. Hurts was far from dynamic, throwing for just 121 yards and rushing for 39 — hardly NFL MVP-worthy numbers. As a team, Philly managed just 289 yards of offense.
But Hurts didn’t have to play the role of Superman because the 49ers were a single-unit team once Purdy went out. Oh, Purdy came back in after Johnson went into concussion protocol, but there would be no Willis Reed moment, however. Purdy spent most of the rest of the game just handing the ball off because it was obvious he couldn’t throw.
I think that’s why the 49ers’ locker room was so emotional after the game. They were the hottest team in the NFL, having won 12 straight. They knew they had more than a chance to beat the Eagles, but that all went out the window once Purdy went down, which leaves everyone — 49ers and Eagles fans — wondering what could have been.
The two teams won’t have to wait long for a rematch. The NFC West will play the NFC East during the 2023 season and the 49ers and Eagles will play each other in Week 12 in Philadelphia.
“Rematch” may be too strong of a term, however, because there is no chance either team will be the same as the teams that took the field Sunday.
I guess it’s only fitting that the 49ers had a quarterback problem in the NFC Championship game as that seemed to be the theme for the entire season. One that started with Trey Lance being anointed the starter, Jimmy Garoppolo being persona non grata before suddenly being re-signed by the team, and then the emergence of Brock Purdy, only to see the season come to an end with Josh Johnson playing meaningful snaps.
The sad thing is, it looks like the 49ers will go into the 2023 season with similar questions at the most important position of football. More and more it looks like Lance may not be ready to go to start the new season and who knows what happens with Purdy’s elbow. And where does that then leave Garoppolo? More and more, the NFL is not just about having an elite starting quarterback. It now behooves teams to have not only a star under center, but also have a legit option as a backup.
What’s Jimmy G doing next season?
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
