The Menlo-Atherton football team is no stranger to big games. A perennial Central Coast Section contender and along with that a Northern California power, the Bears have seen their share of elite programs over the last several years.
Friday is one of those games and the Daily Journal’s Game of the Week. State power McClymonds-Oakland will cross the Bay to face off against a Menlo-Atherton squad that will be taking on arguably its toughest opponent, to date, this season. The Warriors beat Marin Catholic last week 33-22, another Nor Cal power.
“It’s the schedule we want to play,” said M-A head coach Chris Saunders. “Scheduling is definitely interesting. …There are a lot of programs we reached out to who didn’t want to play us.”
The Bears opened the season with 56-41 loss to a rejuvenated Bellarmine team and followed that with a 44-33 loss to Oregon power Tualatin — a team Saunders said will most likely be vying for a sixth straight 6-A state championship. After the Bears shut out Chico’s Pleasant Valley 34-0 two weeks ago, the Vikings responded with a 34-9 win last week.
McClymonds is just the next big name on the schedule and if anyone is a fan of high school football, this is a can’t-miss game. “Mack” has won 10 straight Oakland Athletic League and section crowns (the OAL is one of the sections in CIF). The Warriors have won state championships in three of the last four years, including three in a row from 2016 to 2018 and were in the title game in 2019.
Both Mack and M-A won state championships in 2017.
“Mack’s product speaks for itself. They score points and they can do it fast,” Saunders said. “They’re pretty balanced. They’re going to spread it out; going to see four wide receivers almost the entire game.”
And that’s where things will get juicy — a spread offense against a Bears defensive backfield that includes a pair of Division I college recruits in Jalen Moss and Jeremiah Earby, along with Johno Price, going up against an athletic, talented Mack passing attack.
“Everything starts with their quarterback. He’s taken a lot of snaps (through his career),” Saunders said. “These matchups are going to be some of the best prep matchups you’re going to see. They have some big-time recruits and we do too.
“There is a game-within-a-game to watch.”
That extends to the M-A defense as a whole. The Bears got off to a bumpy start, giving up a combined 100 points in their first two games.
The blanking of Pleasant Valley, however, has Saunders believing M-A has turned the corner.
“Our process, our preparation, our mindset are much better than they were five weeks ago,” Saunders said. “I’m just much more confident in who we are and where our focus is.”
