Menlo School head coach Todd Smith was there the last time his Knights beat crosstown Menlo-Atherton.
It was 2014 — with Smith then Menlo’s defensive coordinator — when the Knights reveled in a 28-20 victory over M-A in Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play. But much has changed in the PAL power structure since then, and M-A has risen to one of the league’s perennial Bay Division powerhouses. Menlo has gone from the PAL Ocean in 2021, to the PAL Bay last season, to the PAL De Anza Division this year, making Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup at Cartan Field a non-league showdown.
While M-A is off to a 1-2 start in non-league play, and Menlo enters play boasting an unbeaten 3-0 record, the more important numbers may be that of total players each team will suit up. The Bears will have upwards of 47 players in uniform on the visiting sideline, while Menlo projects to have no more than 23.
“I think the school is making a concerted effort to help with numbers in the football program,” Smith said. “We’re just in that same boat where we cross our fingers and get kids prepared mentally, and they do an outstanding job.”
M-A head coach Chris Saunders said he expects his Bears to have their hands full, nonetheless. Menlo’s offense always draws up an unpredictable game play, Saunders said, one that can feature four receivers on one side of the line on one play then depend on sneak-attack motion stuff the next.
“It breaks a lot of rules,” Saunders said complimenting the schemes of Menlo’s offense.
Menlo is coming off an explosive 51-6 win over Watsonville, a game that showcased the Knights’ multi-dimensional quarterback, Mikey McGrath, who gained 226 total yards while throwing for two touchdowns and running for two others.
“What he does is he extends plays,” Smith said. “He’s as good as a quarterback we’ve had here extending plays and knowing where everyone is. … He just does a great job after things break down.”
Smith also said Menlo’s offense breaks down more than he’d like it to. The Knights are going through a rebuilding year up front, for sure, with five new starters on the offensive line, a department that touted great experience as a strength a year ago while capturing the Central Coast Section Division III championship.
The Knights have just one senior on the line this year in tackle Parker Ashton, who plays both ways as a defensive end. The youth movement is personified by freshman lineman Lawrence Latu.
“Our offensive line is really doing a great job and they’re overachieving in my opinion,” Smith said, “but our backs are also doing a really good job.”
M-A is coming off an emotional 24-21 loss to Patterson, a game that Saunders said was nearly flawless on defense until Patterson running back Jeremiah Lugo broke a 48-yard game-winning touchdown in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
“Unfortunately, you don’t get to exclude two or three plays a game,” Saunders said. “That’s really where we’re at right now, 98% shutout ball.”
The Bears have endured two losses by a total of six points, also dropping their season opener against Bellarmine by 3 points, 17-14. M-A’s defense has been fueled by the tremendous play of edge rusher Devin Hyde, a 6-5, 230-pound edge rusher who put together quite a highlight reel in the Bears’ 20-14 victory over Elk Grove in Week 2. Hyde totaled a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in the win.
“You can’t teach a kid to do that,” Saunders said of Hyde’s strips. “You’ve just kind of got a guy that can do that. So, really impressive stuff.”
M-A is also trusting in a new quarterback in Xander Eschelman, a junior transfer from Serra. The surefire arm has completed 71.3% of his passes this year, going 62 for 87 for 608 yards, five touchdowns and one interception through his first three weeks in the burgundy-and-gold.
“He’s done an absolute tremendous job,” Saunders said. “Being new to M-A, he’s more than passed the test of being a first-year varsity quarterback.”
Since Menlo topped M-A in 2014, the two teams have met just twice. The Bears won 42-3 in 2018, and again last year, 24-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.