Woodside High School holds a special place in the heart of Mike Parodi, despite being in his 15th season as head coach of the Hillsdale football team.
It’s his family’s neighborhood school, his son graduated from Woodside and his daughter is currently a student. So if Parodi gets a chance to schedule the Wildcats, he’ll try to make it happen.
Woodside must mean something to the longtime Knights head man because no coach in their right mind would want to face a team that features a 2,000-yard rusher. But that is precisely what Parodi and the Knights face Friday night when they go on the road to Woodside for the Daily Journal’s first, official Game of the Week of the 2023 season.
Hillsdale (2-0) will be tasked with stopping Woodside (2-0) running back Evan Usher, who ran for 1,749 yards and 23 touchdowns in nine games last season and has picked up where he left off, having already rushed for 461 yards and six scores through the first two games this season.
Bring it on, Parodi said.
“Preseason, I really don’t care (about wins or losses). I just want to know we’re getting ready for league (De Anza Division). That’s our goal, winning league. … I want competitive football that will allow us to get better and progress (as players and a team),” Parodi said. “[Usher] is a big, fast kid. … He’s patient but aggressive at the same time.
“He’s going to carry the ball 28, 30 times. He’s going to get some yards. You just want to make it a long drive. It’s the two-play [touchdowns] that are hard to deal with.”
To that end, Parodi said he’ll rely on a defense that has allowed just 27 points this season and is aggressive in getting to the ball and making the tackle.
Woodside, meanwhile, will have to contend with a Knights’ offense that runs the run-pass option offense as well as any team in the county. Hillsdale quarterback Erick Waugh has taken ownership of the position and Parodi said it’s Waugh’s progress off the field where he is really coming into his own.
“I think it’s the Monday through Thursday stuff that’s most impressive,” Parodi said, who added Waugh is always asking to watch extra film and takes notes on the film he is watching.
“His brain is processing what we want to do offensively in a high-level way.”
Waugh helped lead an offense that is averaging 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing per game. The Knights had only 272 yards of offense last week, but they scored six touchdowns in a 49-7 win over El Camino.
Woodside head coach Justin Andrews thinks he might have the right guy to put the clamps on the Knights’ offense. Wildcats linebacker Mason Furtado is averaging 11 tackles a game, along with two sacks. He had 14 in a 39-30 win over Overfelt last week.
Andrews said he has tried to keep Furtado under control during practice, but has basically given up.
“We’re trying to get him to save some of it (his energy) for Friday,” Andrews said. “My greatest pleasure is Friday to see him do it to other teams instead of doing it to us in practice.”
Like Parodi, Andrews sees Hillsdale as an opportunity for his team to get better and the Wildcats prepare for El Camino Division play.
“We’re just hoping to build and improve,” Andrew said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better start. … Overfelt was a playoff team last year. For us to handle them was definitely a (chance to say), ‘Hey, you know what? We can do this.’ [Hillsdale] is another benchmark game.”
