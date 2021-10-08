There is only one guarantee when it comes to the Hillsdale-Menlo School matchup in Atherton at 2:30 Saturday afternoon: the Knights will win.
Not a bold prediction: both teams are nicknamed the Knights.
“I think it’s a great Week 1 (of league play for us),” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi. “Menlo offers a little bit of a different challenge than we’ve seen this year.”
School mascot is not where the similarities end because the San Mateo Daily Journal’s Game of the Week features the two best offenses and defenses in the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division.
More importantly, this game will go a long way to determining a division champion. Menlo School comes into the game with a perfect 5-0 record and opened Ocean Division play last week with a 48-7 whacking of Jefferson. Menlo has outscored its opponents 231-37.
Hillsdale (4-1 overall), riding a four-game winning streak, hasn’t been too shabby, either. Following a last-minute 20-13 win over Sacred Heart Prep two weeks ago, Hillsdale has outscored its opponents 151-61. Hillsdale had a bye last week.
In head-to-head meetings, Menlo holds a 6-3 advantage since 2004, beating Hillsdale 30-7 during the 2021 spring season.
Both teams have notched wins over Bay Division squads this fall. Menlo is 2-0 against the PAL’s best, having beaten King’s Academy 49-12 and outlasting Terra Nova 15-6 three weeks ago. Hillsdale, meanwhile was a 2-point conversion away from knocking off Terra Nova, instead falling 14-13 in the season opener. Two weeks ago, defensive back Luca Belforte batted down a pass at the goal line to preserve a 20-13 victory over Sacred Heart Prep.
But the Hillsdale defense will be severely tested this week going up against Menlo quarterback Sergio Beltran, who is having a historic season. Twice this year he has thrown for seven touchdowns in a game and for the season, has 26 scoring tosses. That puts him in the top-20 nationally and top-3 in the state and No. 1 in the Central Coast Section among those teams that record their statistics at Maxpreps.com.
To put that in perspective, Hillsdale quarterback Liam Smith, who is having a fine season in his own right, has 10 touchdown passes on the season.
“They want to spread you out and throw the ball. Spread you vertically and horizontally,” Parodi said. “And they have one of the best athletes on the Peninsula at quarterback.”
A strong receiving corps is the other key component to a successful passing attack and Menlo has one of the best, led by Robby Enright and Carter Jung.
“They run really good routes and they’re really athletic after the catch,” Parodi said. “Once they catch the ball, they’re all really dynamic.”
The two defenses have been just as dominating. Neither team has allowed more than 20 points this season, with the Menlo defense keeping four of its five opponents to single-digit scoring. Only King’s Academy has reached double figures, scoring 12 points.
Hillsdale has a 42-0 shutout of El Camino on its ledger and Soquel is the only team to have put up 20 points.
“One of the things that does get overlooked at Hillsdale is our defense,” Parodi said. “Our defense is usually one of the stronger ones in the league, whatever league we’re in (in the PAL).”
Despite all the high-flying plays from both teams, the game could be decided by the oldest of football clichés: run the ball, stop the run and don’t turn the ball over. And despite Menlo’s aerial fireworks, it does, believe it or not, run the ball. In four games, Beltran has amassed 448 yards on the ground, on 46 averaging nearly 10 yards a pop.
Hillsdale picks up its ground gains in a more traditional manner. Josh Violette handles the grinding yards between the tackles, while Makoa Ah Tou provides speed to the edges. Combined, they have rushed for 546 yards, although Violette has missed a pair of games. Ah Tou stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 380 yards and five touchdowns.
“Field position, special teams; when you’re playing against a quality opponents, all those things (phases of the game) matter,” Parodi said. “It only takes two or three plays to swing a game.”
