The battle for the Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division features two teams reaching for new heights.
2013 was the last time either El Camino or Woodside posted a winning record in league play. Entering this season, EC had totaled 10 wins in league play over the past eight years, marginally better than Woodside’s seven total league wins. This season, though, the tide has turned for both programs.
Friday’s showdown between the Colts and Wildcats — kickoff at Woodside is slated for 7 p.m. — features the last two teams with unbeaten records in PAL Lake play. But in the words of “Highlander” — “There can only be one!” — as in the C-league Lake Division, only the league champion is guaranteed a bid to the Central Coast Section postseason.
“It’s been amazing,” said Woodside head coach Justin Andrews, who hasn’t recorded a winning record in league or overall play since taking the varsity helm in 2014. “It’s the product of a lot of hard work and reinventing how we do things as a program. It’s been really fun to see how things have been coming together this year and we’re looking forward to seeing if we can keep it going.”
Unfortunately for Andrews, the biggest head-to-head game of his career to date will see his Wildcats have to go it without him.
One of the most mild-mannered gentlemen coaching in the PAL, Andrews was suspended for one game following last week’s 34-13 win over South City. When some pushing and shoving transpired during garbage time, Woodside received three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on one play. The third flag was levied against Andrews, which came with an ejection and a one-game suspension.
“I’ve had way more tense interactions with officials,” Andrews said. “So, I was just left baffled; and there’s nothing I can do about it.”
Woodside defensive coordinator Josh Bowie will serve as interim head coach. It just so happens, Bowie was the Wildcats’ head coach in 2013, the last time they posted a winning record in league play, when the team was in the PAL Ocean Division.
El Camino’s Rustin Mayorga is in his second turn as head coach. Mayorga served as the Colts’ interim head coach in 2019 before taking over the varsity program this season. And the El Camino graduate has gotten fast results, with a fast-paced offense. Junior running back Antonio Arenas has been the catalyst and enjoyed a big week last Friday in a 34-24 win over Fremont-Sunnyvale, totaling four touchdowns — three rushing scores as well as a 92-yard kickoff return.
The Colts are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, the program’s best streak since 2011. And Mayorga is sticking with junior quarterback Gabe Rocha, who took over full-time three weeks ago when senior quarterback Gio Carraro suffered a shoulder injury against Lincoln-SF.
“Once we won that game and saw what Gabe could do, we had confidence,” Mayorga said. “Obviously, we’d rather have Gio not hurt … but we figured if we could beat one of San Francisco’s most traditionally good teams, then we should be all right.”
El Camino (2-0 PAL Lake, 3-2 overall) has relied mostly on the ground attack in recent weeks, featuring a new spread option look, a reinvigorated reliance on speed after years of a traditional power I-formation offense. And the Colts have the horses to incorporate a pass game as well, with a trio of talented receivers in seniors Jeffrey Gamboa, James Stam and Manuel Deanda.
“And those guys are physical too,” Mayorga said. “And that’s one thing I wanted to emphasize going into this year is it’s not just the linemen. … [The receivers] are doing the dirty work too.”
Woodside (3-0, 3-2) has a stable of young running backs who have rushed for 1,068 team yards this year. Of their four leading rushers, only one, Mattia Longo, is a senior. Otherwise, juniors Oliver Lyssand and Miguel Cruz have been highlights. But the leading rusher is sophomore Evan Usher, who totaled 27 carries for 177 yards last week against South City.
“I was going to ease him in and then he kind of forced my hand,” Andrews said. “It was like — ‘He’s the guy.’”
Defenders to watch:
El Camino senior Vuki Foni, a defensive tackle who is hard to miss. Foni is 6-7, 280 pounds and shores up a physical front line, a staple of El Camino football even during some of the program’s leaner seasons in recent years.
And Woodside junior Mason Furtado, a 6-foot linebacker who leads the team with 17 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss and three sacks.
