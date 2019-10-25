The buzz heading into last week’s big Bay Division football showdown between Sacred Heart Prep and Menlo-Atherton was the two teams essentially were playing for a league title.
That premise disregards one other contender — undefeated King’s Academy.
Heading into Friday’s Week 8 matchup between The King’s Academy Knights and the Sacred Heart Gators, it is head coach Pete Lavorato’s TKA team that enters tied atop the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division standings with Menlo-Atherton. And while SHP is ranked ahead of the Knights — the Gators are ranked No. 10 by MaxPreps.com, with TKA at No. 11 — this week sees a chance to not only shake up the rankings, but the trending conversations of the Bay Division being a two-team race.
“I could see that (premise),” Lavorato said. “Sacred Heart Prep is a very, very, very good football team and they deserved to be ranked higher than us. They beat St. Ignatius … and won some pretty tough games. I wouldn’t argue with that.”
When Friday’s game kicks off at Palatella Field in Atherton at 7 p.m. under temporary lights, it will mark Lavorato’s first official return to Sacred Heart Prep since he stepped away from the program following the 2016 season. Not only was Lavorato at SHP for 14 years — leading the program to five Central Coast Section titles between 2010-15, along with a CIF Division III-A Northern California championship in ’15 — he played a major role in picking his successor, SHP’s third-year head coach Mark Grieb.
“I came to Sacred Heart because of what I saw in Coach Lavorato and how he ran the program and the way he coached,” Grieb said. “So, I learned a lot from him, and I know the type of program he runs. … They’re for real.”
While Lavorato, a five-time Grey Cup winner in the Canadian Football League from 1975-81, was building SHP into an irrefutable PAL Bay Division power, Grieb was also etching a resume as a prolific player and, eventually, would likewise transition to a coaching career on the Peninsula.
Grieb played a majority of his professional career in the Arena Football League with the San Jose SaberCats, leading them to three ArenaBowl championships, and now ranks second all-time in career passing yards (47,896); second in career completions (3,886); third in career passing touchdowns (922); fifth in career completion percentage (67.1); fifth in career yards per pass attempt (8.27); while two of his single-season quarterback ratings (134.15 in 2001, and 133.47 in ’04) are the two best marks in AFL history.
After retiring in 2012, Grieb took over as the head coach at the now-defunct Menlo College program for two years. When the Oaks football program was disbanded after the 2014 season, Lavorato brought Grieb aboard at SHP as a quarterbacks coach. Two years later, following Lavorato’s departure, Grieb was named the Gators’ head coach.
“I was there for 14 years,” Lavorato said. “Let me just say this, they treated me great at Sacred Heart Prep. And I have nothing but good things to say about the schools, the administration, the coaching staff, the kids and the parents, every one of those people. It was as great 14 years. But I’ve got to tell you, I’m where God wants me now at King’s Academy.”
In his third year at TKA, Lavorato has swiftly led the Knights to the top tier of PAL competition. The program’s ascent started with former coach Michael Johnson at the helm, as Johnson in his first season in 2014 led the team to a PAL Lake Division championship, prompting a promotion to the Ocean Division. When the Knights finished in second place in the Ocean Division last season, en route to the program’s first-ever CCS Division V championship, they were promoted back to the PAL Bay Division for the first time 2011.
Now, led by a top-notch defense, the Knights have a chance to match their best overall start since joining the PAL in 2008, when they opened the season with eight straight victories.
TKA’s linebacker tandem of Noah Short and Zach Lewman have been a force this season. Short ranks first in the CCS in tackles with 104, while Lewman is sixth with 82, among teams reporting statistics to MaxPreps.com. Short’s performance has been nothing short of spectacular, according to Lavorato, who compared his 6-foot, 175-pound junior linebacker to arguably the greatest defensive player in SHP history, current Seattle Seahawks rookie Ben Burr-Kirven.
“I think Noah Short is one of the top two defensive players I’ve ever seen or coached,” Lavorato said. “And the other one, you may have heard of, is Ben Burr-Kirven.”
SHP is coming off a 26-20 loss at Menlo-Atherton, a game that saw the Gators getting shut out at halftime before making a 20-point surge in the second half. Interestingly, that comeback attempt came after SHP lost its best player, senior running back-linebacker Tevita Moimoi, to injury. His status for King’s Academy will be a game-time decision.
With the top four finishers in the PAL Bay Division guaranteed bids to the CCS playoffs, both TKA and SHP are in that top tier, while each having three games to play. While two total league wins could be enough to advance, one more win for either along the way would solidify a postseason berth.
For Lavorato, even with TKA currently tied for first place, a league title isn’t the priority.
“My mantra is: Let’s just make the playoffs,” Lavorato said. “To me, that’s what it’s all about. Now, if you happen to win the league championship along the way, great. But I would rather make the playoffs.”
