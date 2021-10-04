All the usual elements came together in the College of San Mateo fifth straight win to start the year.
The Bulldogs (5-0) throttled past Modesto Junior College (3-2) in the second quarter for a 32-7 win Saturday afternoon at College Heights Stadium. CSM outgained Modesto 427-147; sophomore quarterback Luke Bottari opened the day’s scoring with an 8-yard scoring pass to Mason Starling; and return specialist Jalen Lampley tallied his second touchdown in as many weeks, this time on an 88-yard punt return to give CSM a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.
Oh, but one thing was different — the right leg of Bulldogs kicker Gabe Plascencia. The freshman accounted for 20 of CSM’s 32 points, booting six field goals in six tries, including a mammoth 51-yarder to close the first half, and send the Bulldogs into the locker room up 20-7.
Plascencia initially gave the Bulldogs the lead early in the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal to make it 10-7. He went on to add four field goals in the second half of 28, 22, 20 and 34 yards. He now has eight field goals on the season, a total that leads all California Community College Athletic Association kickers.
Bottari was 20-of-34 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown, and added three rushes for 34 yards.
The sophomore’s biggest rushing pickup sustained CSM’s first-quarter scoring drive. On third-and-6 from the Bulldogs’ 47, Bottari scampered for 20 yards. ON the next play, he connected with Lampley for a 21-yard pass to advance inside the red zone. Modesto’s defense would tighten up and ultimately force fourth down, but it was before Plascencia had demonstrated he was to have a day of destiny, and the Bulldogs opted to go for it.
The result was Bottari’s lone scoring pass of the day.
CSM running back’s Darrell Page and J’Wan Evans balanced the ground attack. Page took 10 carries for 78 yards, while Evans carried 14 times for 74 yards.
Sophomore defensive tackle Noah Lavulo recorded his second sack of the year for CSM. The Bulldogs’ defense now ranks seventh in the state, yielding an average of 248.8 yards per game.
CSM has now won 20 straight regular-season games dating back to 2018.
Saturday’s victory closes out the Bulldogs’ non-conference slate. They have a bye week before opening Coast Conference play Saturday, Oct. 16 at San Joaquin Delta.
