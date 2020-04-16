I never know what kind of interesting information I may glean from a conversation with a coach or player. Many times, that little nugget turns into a story — or fodder for the Sports Lounge.
I had just such a conversation with longtime Peninsula basketball coach Steve Picchi, who is one of the all-time greats in San Mateo County history. He has led two different programs, the Burlingame and Sequoia girls’ basketball teams, to Central Coast Section titles — 31 years apart. In 1988, he led the Panthers to the CCS and state championships with a 36-2 record, capping a four-year run of 20-plus wins with a 110-13 record. In 2019, he led the Cherokees to their first-ever CCS title.
But it was his time between those two bookends that are just as interesting. How’s this for a little nugget? How many high school coaches on the Peninsula have won a Division I college game?
Picchi. Nine, as a matter of fact. Even more surprising? He did it as a volleyball coach. While an assistant women’s basketball coach at Santa Clara University, the women’s volleyball job suddenly opened up. Santa Clara needed a one-year stop-gap and Picchi, who had coached a couple years of volleyball during his tenure at Burlingame, raised his hand to take the reins of the Broncos.
“I don’t know what happened,” Picchi said. “[The job] opened up and I was just looking to help out.”
In his one season, 1989, Picchi’s volleyball squad went 9-19.
But that wasn’t the end of Picchi’s volleyball career. While serving as head women’s basketball coach at then College of Notre Dame (now Notre Dame de Namur) from 1990 to 1995, he concurrently served, for three seasons, as the Argo’s women’s volleyball coach.
“That level was perfect,” Picchi said.
Another interesting tidbit? As a basketball coach — and sometime volleyball coach — he had always coached girls or women. Before returning to Sequoia for the second time prior to the 2017-18 season, Picchi had spent the 2016-17 season as basketball coach at Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo — the Dons’ boys’ basketball coach.
***
Darn it. I knew I would forget a coach — or several — when it came to discussing wins. I completely spaced out on Sacred Heart Prep, which has a slew of coaches with more than 100 wins.
That group is led by boys’ water polo head coach Brian Kreutzkamp also has to be near the 300-win mark, but records are spotty. Given the Gators are one of the best teams in the nation year in and year out, and he probably averages close to 20 wins a season, it’s pretty close to 300 wins. Boys’ basketball coach Tony Martinelli in 13 seasons has amassed 250 wins. Volleyball coach Alli Magner has racked up 131 victories in six seasons, while boys’ soccer coach Armando Del Rio has notched 141 wins over 10 seasons.
***
Hillsdale High School is looking for a varsity head basketball coach. Fill out an application online at edjoin.org/Home/DistrictJobPosting/1285749.
Brett Stevenson, who has been head coach of the Knights for 11 of the past dozen years and was a longtime assistant under Randy Metheany, stepped down at the end of the season to focus more on his administrative duties with the school. Stevenson won 168 as head coach at Hillsdale, including the Central Coast Section Division III title this past season, the school’s first basketball title since the 1997 squad that advanced to the state title game.
San Mateo High is also looking for a head coach to take over the girls’ soccer program. Applicants can got to the same website as posted above.
***
Got some more movies to add to the queue:
In the basketball realm, “Hoosiers” and “Glory Road,” the story of University of Texas-El Paso winning the 1966 NCAA title under Don Haskins and the first college team to start five black players.
On the guilty pleasure end of the spectrum, “Blue Chips,” starring Nick Nolte as the grizzled college coach looking to make one more run to a championship and the rules he was willing to make to get there. The movie, however, is best known for starring a young Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway as college recruits — despite both being in the NBA at the time. There was also a slew of famous college coaches and former pro players in the movie as well.
And there is another classic baseball movie I forgot, “A League of Their Own,” the story of the all-girls’ professional baseball league during the World War II. It brought us the classic line from Tom Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan character: “There’s no crying in baseball!”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
