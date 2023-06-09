Now the hard work begins. Several local athletic directors all agreed that as many as 10 schools on the Peninsula are planning on offering the sports this fall, with nine having already committed: the six schools in the San Mateo Union High School District (Aragon, Burlingame, Capuchino, Hillsdale, Mills, San Mateo), Sequoia and Woodside from the Sequoia Union High School District, and Terra Nova.
San Mateo athletic director Jeff Scheller said he already has a coach in place; Sequoia AD Melissa Schmidt said a coaching candidate she thought she lined up pulled out at the last minute, while Aragon AD Steve Sell said he’s still searching.
Scheller said his coach, Brittany Dybdahl, works with him in the school’s health department. She told him she was trying to play flag football in a league in San Francisco but, for whatever reason, didn’t work out.
That didn’t stop Scheller from tabbing her.
“I said, ‘You’re going to be my coach,’” Scheller said with a laugh. “She knows nothing about football … but our football coaches are willing to help in any way we can.
“Having a female coaching a team is huge. We don’t have a lot of those.”
Schmidt said while her first choice fell through, she does have other options.
“I would like to have someone in place by the end of June,” Schmidt said.
As far as the lack of coaching experience, it may not matter. There is a laundry list of differences between flag and 11-man football that will make for a steep learning curve for both coaches and players.
“It’s not the same sport,” Schmidt said.
Other than the actual ball used, flag football differs in almost every aspect from the regular game of football. The number of players on each side is different, five vs 11. Games are comprised of two, 20-minute halves with a running clock, with time stopped during the final two minutes of each half.
The field dimensions are smaller and probably the biggest difference between flag and regular football? Everyone of the flag football field is eligible to run and catch the ball.
And the one rule that would drive any traditional football coach mad: no running the ball inside the 5-yard line.
“It seems they do everything they can to limit contact,” Scheller said.
ADs will have to get their coaching situations settled as soon as possible because there appears to be a tremendous amount of interest among student-athletes. Schmidt said she had 30 kids show up to an informational meeting earlier this spring, including a bulk of players from the soccer team.
There has been similar interest at other schools, as well. Now, ADs and coaches will have to make sure to keep that enthusiasm going throughout the summer with the first practices not scheduled until Aug. 21.
Schmidt said she recently received an email from the San Francisco 49ers, who are offering a flag football skills camp for interested players. There are also some coaching clinics being held, as well.
“There are a ton of resources available,” Schmidt said, who added she’s already had a couple of prospective players asking about any kind of summer schedule.
“There won’t be a five-week summer session,” Schmidt said. “But there are a couple of things that they can do.”
While schools are interested in fielding teams this season, this is not a Peninsula Athletic League sanctioned sport — yet — so everyone expects some kind of growing pains.
“The only constant will be change,” Scheller said. “Trial by error. The first year is just to get your feet wet.”
Scheller said he’s been in talks with other ADs about setting up a schedule and how it will work. They have discussed a 10- to 12-game season, playing games one or two times a week. Each team would play the other teams once and then have some kind of playoff following the regular season.
Scheller said there has also been talk about a jamboree-style game-day: one in which six teams would all meet at one venue and play three games — one at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. — with the host school getting the nightcap under the lights. The teams would then rotate to other school sites throughout the season.
“I think it’s important the girls get an opportunity to be under the lights,” Scheller said. “But I think the excitement of having six teams at one site could get some buzz.”
Not only could these football days generate a lot of attention, it helps alleviate some of pressure put on football officials. Because of a lack of manpower, many officials’ associations are struggling to staff regular Friday night football games.
Despite the struggles and hurdles of implementing a new sport at the high school level, those involved are positive this is all going to work out.
“I would be shocked if there wasn’t (enough teams),” Scheller said.
Added Schmidt: “I’m pumped. I think this is happening. Right now, we’re looking at 10 teams. If only half of those pan out, we’re still in good shape.”
