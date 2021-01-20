More and more, athletes, parents and coaches are acting out against the orders that have prevented youth sports in the state — high school sports, specifically — from being played for nearly a year.
It has been widely reported that a pair of private high schools in Southern California, Capistrano Valley Christian and Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana, may — or may not, depending on who you talk to — played a football game Saturday, which goes against all the rules and orders currently in place.
“It’s pretty brazen (flaunting the rules),” said Steve Sell, Central Coast Section president. “It’s quite brazen, especially to then post it on social media.”
Is this simply a case of two teams exercising some civil disobedience or was it a challenge to the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school sports?
The CIF certainly took notice. The organization sent a letter out to all 1,605 member schools, indicating that any member school that violates CIF rules are subject to “sanctions including, but not limited to, fines, suspension or dismissal from membership.”
What many people don’t realize is that the CIF is not some autonomous organization. It has been appointed by the state to run high school athletics in the state, but still takes direction from state officials. The CIF is responsible for administering the rules and regulations not only agreed to by member schools, but any additional orders that come from the state.
“The CIF, [is] hired by the Legislature to run high school athletics,” Sell said. “I think CIF is in a spot that if they don’t do something (to discipline these two schools), it could be perceived they are not doing the job they were contracted to do. They are the agent of the government and they are supposed to carry out [the state’s] directives.”
Those involved with high school sports are watching to see how the CIF responds. Jeff Scheller, San Mateo athletic director and chair of the San Mateo Union High School District’s return-to-play commission, likened it to disciplining your children — they have to be treated equally or there could be rebellion.
“When you discipline your kid, it’s the other kids who are watching (to see what happens),” Scheller said. “If you do nothing, you’re going to lose.”
A big part of the confusion and frustration is the fact that parents and young athletes see everything going on in and around the community. Other than wearing masks, business appears brisk at grocery and hardware stores. The college and professional basketball seasons are going on as the NFL playoffs continue. In some parts of the state, club sports are being played as well — which goes against current state orders.
“I’m seeing clips (on social media) of parents sitting on the sidelines (watching their kids play) and no one is doing anything (to prevent or discipline them),” Scheller said. “I’m straddling the fence a lot, too. I get it, but it is frustrating. Our kids see it. Parents see it. If people see that nothing is being done, people will say, ‘Why can’t we (play)?’”
At the very least, SMUHSD schools are allowing teams and athletes to begin activity again — call it conditioning, call it practice. Beginning Tuesday, cross country, girls’ tennis and golf, and swimming and diving are allowed to start up. Next week, other sports will be allowed to get back on the field. But until the stay-at-home order is lifted, competition will not be allowed.
“I think our parents trust us. We communicate as much as we can. I think they understand our hands are tied. We’re doing whatever we can,” Scheller said. “Just the fact we’re restarting this, I’m gotten some emails from parents saying, ‘Thank God.’”
And if some people still don’t get it, the CIF, in the last paragraph of the press release, says it all.
“While the CIF understands that the postponement of interscholastic athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on all of our member schools and student athletes, the intentional violation of the orders, regulations, and guidance of the Governor’s Office, CDPH (California Department of Public Health), CDE (California Department of Education) and CIF will not be permitted. Compliance by our member schools with the CDPH’s guidance regarding youth sports is mandatory, not discretionary.”
