Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 20, 2006 — At a couple of points in Saturday’s game, Aragon High girls’ basketball coach Annette Gennaro Trimble shook her head in amazement. Even though she’s seen twins Katie and Laura Zasly up close and personal hundreds of times through practice and games, the 13th-year Aragon coach still finds herself dazzled by the twins’ immense abilities.
“I don’t even know how they hit some of those shots tonight,” Gennaro Trimble said.
What the Zaslys did in leading the Dons to a 60-32 win over Sequoia in the championship game of the Peninsula Athletic League Tournament at Menlo-Atherton High was almost beyond description. By pressuring every Sequoia ballhandler near midcourt, they never allowed the Cherokees to get into their offense. The Zaslys combined for 43 points and 12 steals, and jump-started Aragon’s transition game to the tune of 30 fastbreak points. It was apparent early on that the Dons (23-5) would win the PAL championship in much the same way they did last year — in the mother of all routs.
In the 2005 title game against Mills, Aragon jumped out to a 42-8 lead — no, that’s not a typo — and cruised to a 69-37 victory. Saturday’s game was just as lopsided, just not in the numerical sense. The Dons led 43-11 midway through the third quarter, and extended the lead to as many as 34 points before Gennaro Trimble emptied her bench with 6:21 left in the fourth. Aragon ran the floor like gazelles, physically punished Sequoia (16-9) on the boards and contested every shot as if its life depended on it. Laura Zasly (20 points) had more points at halftime (17) than the Cherokees (11), and Katie Zasly, who finished with 23 — all in the first three quarters — had 13 points in the third quarter to Sequoia’s nine.
Moreover, the smaller yet more agile Aragon squad built a 2-to-1 rebounding advantage. Andrea Ching, a 5-foot-9 sophomore post, led the Dons with nine rebounds, including five offensive. They went on a 24-2 run bridging the first and second quarters, and never looked back. In winning in such resounding fashion — all the more impressive considering Aragon had come off an emotional 51-46 win over Westmoor the night before — the Dons became the first two-time champion in the seven-year history of the tournament, leaving no doubt as to who rules the roost in the PAL.
“The girls really wanted to go back-to-back,” Gennaro Trimble said. “Yes (I was worried about a letdown after beating Westmoor), but apparently, I was the only one worrying about that. What’s nice about this championship was it was unexpected to a lot of people.”
Not to the Zaslys, even though the Dons lost three starters to graduation from last year’s NorCal team.
“We don’t think of it as a challenge so much as having fun and just going out there and playing,” Laura Zasly said. “We’re excited to win again and hopefully we can win CCS this year and reach our goal.”
For the Cherokees, it was apparent they ran into a buzzsaw, much in the same way Westmoor did. Sequoia was coming off its own emotional victory against Burlingame on Friday, but it was never in the game against Aragon. Pauline Makasini and Ofa Taimani had eight points each, but once the Dons started pressuring hard to open up the second quarter, the Cherokees made a number of errant passes that led to easy Aragon layups. They went through a drought of 6:30 in the second quarter and followed that up with another five-minute stretch in which they failed to score a point during the third.
