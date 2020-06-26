Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
MARCH 25, 2009 — After suffering three losses in the Charlie Miguel tournament over the weekend, the Terra Nova High softball team simply wanted to be competitive in its return to the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division on Tuesday.
Mission accomplished and then some. The Tigers looked impressive in a 4-0 win over host Aragon in the PAL opener.
Terra Nova (1-0 PAL Bay, 3-5 overall), which returned all nine starters from a team that won the Ocean Division championship last season, couldn’t have asked for anything more to open up the Bay season.
“To open up the Bay (season) with a win is phenomenal,” Tigers coach Donna Tolero said. “We were hoping to do it, but you never know. This team showed they’re hungry (to prove that they belong in the Bay).”
Terra Nova used solid pitching from starter Devon Murphy, great defense from catcher Kelly Schulze and clutch hitting to pull out the victory. Meanwhile, Aragon (0-1, 5-3) literally ran itself into defeat, making a number of key baserunning mistakes early. But the bigger problem was the Dons’ inability to hit Murphy, who tossed a complete-game, five-hitter, and had the Dons lineup off-balanced from the start.
“We’ve been hitting well the last few weeks, but today we just couldn’t get anything going,” Aragon coach Bill Laskey said. “That’s what it came down to. You can’t win with no runs. Give the Terra Nova pitcher credit. She was throwing off-speed (stuff) and we weren’t getting a bead on it. It’s tough losing your first league game. The girls were confident they could win, so I think they’re surprised with the loss.”
The Tigers scored all the runs they would need in the top of the first inning. Jenny Federico drew a leadoff walk and two batters later the UC Davis-bound Schulze singled to center. After an Emma DeWitt groundout advanced both runners a base, Briana Cotter followed with a run-scoring single.
The Tigers produced some insurance runs in the seventh, breaking things open with a three-run mini outburst. Nykka Bocanegra and Haley Humphrey drew back-to-back walks with one out, and Nabila Lerohl reached on an error to load the bases. Jackie Alas was hit by a pitch to force in the Tigers’ second run, and Federico followed with a RBI single. Katie Jaques capped the inning with a run-scoring groundout, accounting for the game’s final run.
Meanwhile, the Dons couldn’t get anything going. And on the few occasions they had runners on base, they ran themselves out of potential scores. In the third, Aragon had a runner at first and third with two out when Schulze gunned down an Aragon runner trying to steal second.
One inning later the Dons had an even better chance to score. They put runners on second and third with one out. But Noelle Cahill was out at home after trying to score off a Vanessa Smith comebacker to the mound. Then Nicole Slocum was gunned down at home trying to score off a delayed steal. In each case, Shulze was involved in the action, whether it was blocking the plate, dictating the outcome with her strong arm or calling the defensive assignments.
“She’s phenomenal,” Tolero said. “She has summer tournament experience that one else on this team really has, and her confidence and personality (rubs off on the girls and makes them play better). She doesn’t go in with the attitude that she’s better than anyone else on the team.”
Said Laskey: “(Schulze) is very good, but we all knew that. She’s very aggressive and she’s got a great arm. But we just didn’t hit. If we hit, her arm doesn’t have an impact on the game like it did. ... I’m trying to make things happen on the basepaths (because we couldn’t hit).”
Aragon starter Delaney Stoner pitched well in defeat. The Dons were trailing only 1-0 before she was pulled with one out in the seventh. She allowed only four hits. Smith led Aragon with two singles. Schulze had two singles for the Tigers, who finished with the same number of hits (five) as Aragon, but they obviously did a better job of bringing their runners around to score. And the right-handed throwing Murphy, only a sophomore, was simply dynamite, going the whole way after starting all three games over the weekend. Talk about durability.
“Devon was a little sore because she’s been pitching a lot, and she definitely toughed it out today,” Tolero said. “She throws above her age. This was a great way to start Bay play, and now we’re hoping to keep this up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.