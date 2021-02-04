Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 8, 2010 — The first meeting of the Woodside-Burlingame girls’ soccer match was postponed nearly two weeks ago because the Burlingame field was virtually underwater.
Saturday, the teams finally made up that match in a showdown for first place in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division. It may have been two weeks, but Woodside had been waiting nearly three seasons for the result.
Woodside 2, Burlingame 1.
During the 2007-08 season, Woodside had Burlingame on the ropes, leading 1-0 late in the game. The Panthers, however, scored two goals in the final six minutes to stun the Wildcats. The win propelled Burlingame to the league title and the first of the Panthers’ back-to-back Central Coast Section championships.
That game was at the forefront of Woodside coach Jose Navarrete’s mind following Saturday morning’s victory.
"A lot of hard work (went in) to get this. We weren’t going to let that debacle from [three] years ago happen again,” Navarrete said. "The way [we] responded after Burlingame scored was the key.”
After taking a 1-0 lead early in the second half, Woodside watched as Burlingame knotted the score at 1 before the Wildcats scored the game-winner with 13 minutes left.
"We were close,” said Woodside’s UCLA-bound midfielder Chelsea Braun, who was a sophomore on the team during that 2007-08 season and factored in both goals Saturday. "We knew it (a win over Burlingame) was coming.”
The win makes Woodside (9-0-1 PAL Bay, 14-0-2 overall) – finally – the unquestioned leader of the Bay Division. The win moves the Wildcats six points clear of two-time defending division champion Burlingame (7-2-1, 8-4-3). Second-place Aragon remains (7-0-3) four points behind the Wildcats.
"Heck of a good game,” said Burlingame coach Phillip DeRosa. "As league rep of the PAL Bay, I think you’re going to see some of these (Bay Division) teams go a long way in CCS.”
The biggest question mark facing Woodside was whether or not the Wildcats had the killer instinct to put away one of CCS’s best teams. Saturday, they left no doubt which was the better team. After a Burlingame initial foray into Woodside territory off the opening kickoff, Woodside quickly became the aggressor, controlling possession and putting a lot of pressure on the Panthers’ defense. While Burlingame’s veteran laden defensive line kept Woodside off the scoreboard, the Panthers definitely dodged some bullets. Woodside had three shots on goal and if not for some strong goalkeeping from Leila Torres, the Wildcats could have led 2-0 at halftime.
In the 17th minute, Taylor Duffner sent a cross into the middle of the Burlingame penalty box to an unmarked Caitlin Brandman, whose side-footed shot went wide.
Duffner and Brandman hooked up again a few minutes later on a nearly identical play. This time, Torres sprawled to her right to make the save.
As it was, the Wildcats had to settle for the fact that it was only going to be a matter of time before they found the back of the net.
"That’s soccer,” Braun said. "It’s always back and forth. There will be high points for each team.”
Said Navarrete: "They have the most veteran defensive line in the league. They’re not going to give up junk.”
The first high point for Woodside came six minutes into the second half. Braun had the ball in corner deep in the Burlingame end, bracketed by two Panther defenders. She used a backheel to split the defenders and as she broke in on goal, she was clipped from behind, drawing a penalty kick that she buried low in the right corner for a 1-0 Woodside lead.
"Even when she’s kept under control, she is still the most dangerous player in the league,” Navarrete said of Braun.
Burlingame, which slowly evened out the possession over the final 10 minutes of the first half, continued to even the play in the second half. Once DeRosa moved Taylor McCann, arguably one of the most versatile players in CCS, from midfield to striker, the Panthers’ offense came alive.
The move bore fruit in the 58th minute as the Panthers evened the score at 1. They earned the first corner kick of the game and took advantage. Lena Mendelson swung a cross to back post, where sweeper Cassie Root came running on and headed the ball to the opposite corner for the score.
"I’m glad, in some respects,” DeRosa said. "I’ve lost by a penalty kick already (a 1-0 loss to Aragon). I didn’t want to lose by a penalty kick again.”
In the past, the Wildcats might have been shocked into a defensive shell following the Burlingame goal. Saturday, however, they stuck to their game plan and kept attacking. That aggressive mentality paid off in the 67th minute when Woodside earned its first – and only – corner kick. Braun, who has proven dangerous off the corner in the past, initiated a similar play as Burlingame did on its goal – with identical results. Braun’s cross found Duffner’s head on the back post which she nodded home for the game winner.
"[Saturday], we just wanted to dictate the game out there,” Navarrete said. "[Burlingame] is the barrier that we just couldn’t get over (until Saturday).”
