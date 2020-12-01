Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
Dec. 1, 2009 — Better late than never.
That is probably the best way to describe Terra Nova wideout Jake Barradas' rise to one of the most dangerous big-play receivers on the Peninsula.
A standout for the Tigers' basketball and baseball teams, Barradas has always loved football, but if it wasn't one thing it was another that prevented him from joining the Tigers on the football field.
"My freshman year, I missed signups," Barradas said. "My sophomore and junior years, my mom wouldn't let me play because of grade problems. But I got that figured out."
It's been worth the wait if you're a Terra Nova football fan and Saturday, Barradas had the biggest day of his short career. Against San Mateo in the Central Coast Section Division III semifinal game, Barradas had 10 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns -- 56, 18, 13 and 46 yards.
For his efforts, Barradas is this week's Daily Journal Athlete of the Week.
"It's as good as I've played," Barradas said. "I've tried to step it up a little bit for the playoffs. I've always had the ability, but I never had the opportunity. Or, I never executed when I did have the opportunity."
Barradas' introduction to the game came when he first put on pads and went through an intra-squad scrimmage at the beginning of the season, which he said was an eye opener. After getting his feet wet and determining he could handle it, his success was based on learning to play the position of receiver in the Tigers' spread offense.
Play by play, game by game, Barradas got better and better.
"I knew we would do pretty good as a team, but I didn't think I'd do this [well]. My offensive coordinator put high expectations on my shoulders and now it's paying off," Barradas said. "It just eased its way into being natural. It just got easier and easier as the games went along."
At the beginning of the year, coach Bill Gray said Barradas might be the best athlete at Terra Nova. It appears that is bearing out. Over the last two weeks, Barradas has been unstoppable. In two playoff games, Barradas has 16 catches for 316 yards and seven touchdowns. He has proven he is a tough man to cover. Add his speed to the no-huddle, spread offense the Tigers employ, and it is only a matter of time before Barradas inflicts damage.
"A lot of the linemen get tired (playing against a no-huddle offense). Even the linebackers and defensive backs get tired," Barradas said. "I see it in their eyes."
Barradas' first score Saturday, however, came against a fresh San Mateo defense midway through the first quarter. After the Terra Nova defense recovered a San Mateo fumble around midfield, Barradas ran right by the defense and caught Carl Cox's pass in stride. With no defender within 10 yards of him, Barradas blazed into the end zone for a 56-yard score to give Terra Nova a 7-0 lead.
He was so wide open on the play, he actually had to think about making the catch instead of just reacting to the ball.
"On the first one I was thinking, 'I'm ridiculously open. If I don't catch it, I suck,'" Barradas said.
Not only did he catch it, it was a sign of things to come.
His second touchdown put the Tigers ahead to stay and he showed off his basketball skills in making the play. With the Tigers deep in San Mateo territory, Cox lofted a pass into the end zone. With a defender in Barradas' chest, he simply out-jumped the defensive back to make a highlight-reel catch.
"Just going up and making a play," Barradas said matter of factly. "Going up and getting that rebound."
His third score was on a simple slant route in which he made the catch, sidestepped the defender and cruised into the end zone. His fourth score early in the fourth quarter was similar to his first -- Cox put up a long pass down the right sideline. Barradas had to slow down but he easily cradled the ball and out-raced the defensive back to the end zone for a 46-yard strike.
What does Barradas do for an encore?
"All my friends are joking around, 'How about you get five (touchdowns)?'" Barradas said.
While it may be a joke, don't laugh. Barradas has that kind of ability. But don't expect him to expect to do it. He just goes out and does his job. It's just that now, doing his job has led the Tigers to the cusp of their first CCS title since 1988.
"Big plays throughout the season were missed by a step or two. Now, me and Carl are just clicking," Barradas said. "I always wanted to play football. It's always been my favorite sport. ... To be a big part of this team means a lot."
