Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
OCT. 21, 2011 — Half Moon Bay has had a strong surfing scene for decades. Now, young surfers have a chance to represent their school on the coastside.
Half Moon Bay High School, along with Cunha Middle School, are the key members of the Half Moon Bay Surf Club. While not technically affiliated with the schools, it nonetheless represents both schools in the Core Scholastic Surf League, which is comprised of teams mostly from the Santa Cruz area.
“We represent the school, but we’re affiliated with the Coastside Boys’ and Girls’ Club,” said Half Moon Bay coach Marty Phelps.
This weekend, the club is hosting a contest involving teams from Aptos, Harbor, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Soquel high schools, along with Half Moon Bay. The high school contest is Saturday beginning at 7 a.m., while the middle school competition will go off beginning Sunday morning. Both contests will be held at the Kelly Street break.
“Dawn patrol. That’s when the waves are best,” said Phelps, who coaches the high school-age team. “[Conditions] will be very mellow. Two to 3-foot surf. These guys are so light and nimble, what they can do on a 3-foot wave, I would need a 6-foot wave (to do).”
The contests feature both team and individual competitions in three different disciplines: shortboard, longboard and body board. There will be two, 15-minutes heats in the boys’ shortboard competition, and one, 15-minute heat in each of the following: boys’ longboard, girls’ short and longboard, and co-ed body boarding. In the team competition, surfers earn points based on their wave scores. Each team will compete against another in all disciplines. The top three surfers from each heat will then battle it out for the individual title.
The Half Moon Bay Surf Club is in its fifth year of existence and is comprised of competition teams as well as others who just are in the club to surf. Between Half Moon Bay High and Cunha Middle schools, Phelps estimates there are 20 surfers and about 50, altogether, in the club.
["Wednesday] night, we had middle school practice, and some of the high school kids showed up. Just looking out at the water, we had about 20 kids surfing three different peaks,” Phelps said. “We have sixth and seventh graders [who] are just tearing it up.”
The high school team is led by sophomore Konrad Wallace and junior Peter Lundgard.
“(Wallace) probably trains harder than any other kid I’ve had. I’m going to look for him as a top performer in longboard and shortboard,” Phelps said. “(Lundgard) not only is a strong surfer, he’s a strong swimmer. Combine the two and it makes him an incredibly efficient surfer. He’s in it mentally. He’s going to be a strong player.”
Wallace was involved with the typical sports growing up — baseball and soccer were his games of choice. A few years ago, however, a friend introduced him to surfing and now he is a key member of the Half Moon Bay Surf Club contest team.
“I’ve made fast progress,” said Wallace, 15. “It’s kind of a cool thing to jump into real fast. In other sports, it can take you 15 years before you get recognized. It’s just great to get good enough (this quickly) to be recognized.”
It’s ironic it took a friend to get Wallace into the water, considering his dad Michael, “is fully into surfing.”
“I remember for a while in elementary school, he really wanted to push us (my sister and me) into surfing,” Wallace said, adding he was already entrenched in other more traditional sports. “Once I figured out how fun surfing was, baseball was long gone.”
Like anyone trying something for the first time, Wallace struggled to surf the first few times he went out. But he hung with it, worked hard and is now constantly improving.
“When I first started out, there was a time I didn’t want to do this anymore and I stopped for a while,” Wallace said. “But for an entire summer, I worked really hard (on my surfing). I’m just really glad I took that summer to focus on getting better.”
While surfing is entering a realm of tricks above the water — where surfers will do skateboard-style aerial maneuvers — Wallace likes to think of his style as more old-school, when the style was more about carving on the wave.
“I can do 360s, floaters, cutbacks. I’ve been working on aerials more lately, but I like the power style of surfing,” Wallace said. Right now, he’s focusing on the season-opening contest.
“It’s the first contest of the season. We’re just dusting the cobwebs off, getting ready,” Wallace said. “I try to get out every day. If not every day, it’s probably every other day.”
Those who are chosen to participate in the contest are pushed every week in practice. Phelps said every Tuesday the team will hold a mini-contest to determine the surfers who will participate in the contests. Even though the club does not have to adhere to the same academic requirements as an interscholastic team like players on a high school football or baseball do, Phelps treats the club like any high school team.
“We break the (surfer) stereotype,” Phelps said. “They have to maintain a minimum grade point average. If they have any derogatory reports on their progress reports, they don’t get to surf. Period. Last year, at least half of the team was on the honor roll.
“Our goal is really, having grown up as a surfer myself, is to really bring surfing as a shared, positive experience.”
