Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
NOV. 15, 2010 — It may be a cliché, but it’s true: Sports can be a game of inches.
Just ask El Camino football coach Mark Turner. With his team leading rival South City 22-21 in the 2010 Bell Game, South City faced a make-or-break fourth-and-2 at the El Camino 17-yard line with under a minute to play. Senior running back Falah Salem took a handoff and was tripped up at the 19-yard line, but he spun away and lunged forward, exending the ball as he went to the ground.
A measurement showed he gained the first down by the tip of the nose of the ball. One play later, junior quarterback Brad Los hit sophomore receiver Robert Johnson in the front corner of the end zone to give South City a 29-22 win.
“One inch. That’s all I could think,” Turner said. “In the history of sports, they put their two fingers together and say, ‘This close.’
“Less than an inch away from winning this game.”
Despite picking up the crucial first down, South City (6-4 overall, 2-3 PAL Ocean) still needed to find the end zone to make the comeback complete. A week earlier against Menlo School, the Warriors had a chance to win deep in Menlo territory. Three times the Warriors called Johnson’s number and three times they failed to connect with the athletic sophomore.
Saturday, Warriors coach Frank Moro called Johnson’s number again and this time he delivered.
“You asked me last week why three times to that guy,” Moro said. “That’s why.”
Johnson definitely earned it. Brad Los’ pass did not remind anyone of Joe Montana – it was a wobbler toward the end zone. On top of that, Johnson was being closely guarded by two El Camino defenders. With all three players jostling each other for position, Johnson got in front of both defenders and made the catch for what turned out to be the winning score with 36 seconds left to play.
“They didn’t give up,” Moro said of his team.
The Warriors were aided greatly on their game-winning scoring drive when El Camino, which had just scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion for a 22-21 lead, surprisingly tried an onside kick. South City’s Joey Moro fell on the ball at his own 49 to give the Warriors a short field with which to work.
“I thought, ‘No way (they’d go for an onside kick),’” Moro said. “We have those guys practicing (recovering onside kicks) every day.”
And after struggling most of the day offensively, the Warriors put it all together on the final drive. Moro believed the fact they had to go only 50 yards instead of 80 – if the Colts kicked off deep — gave his team confidence.
“It would have been over if we had to go 80,” Moro said. “Getting the ball on the 50, we had hope and a chance.”
Turner defended his decision for the onside kick, saying he didn’t want to give South City’s return men a chance to make a play.
“The previous times we kicked off, they got near mid-field anyway,” Turner said. “(Our) kickoff coverage this year has been a little scary. I was scared to kick it to their athletes.
“(It was) a tough call to make, but the coach has to make the tough call.”
In what was a defensive battle most of the game, the drama increased over the final minutes of play. With South City trailing 14-13, the Warriors took the lead with 8:36 left to play when Falah Salem, who finished with 182 yards on 23 carries, scored from 2 yards out and then converted the 2-point conversion for a 21-14 lead.
El Camino (5-5 overall, 3-2 PAL Lake) responded with arguably its most important drive of the game. Starting from their own 36, the Colts methodically drove down the field, converting a fourth-and-1 at the South City 39 in the process. On second down at the Warriors’ 5, quarterback Omar Kharroub hit Tajah Childs in the right corner of the end zone. Nathan Huey bulled into the end zone for the 2-point conversion and the Colts had a 22-21 lead with 2:42 left to play.
El Camino opened the scoring on its second drive of the game, driving 55 yards on seven plays. A 19-yard run from D.J. Peluso, who finished with 104 yards on 18 carries, gave the Colts a first down at the Warriors 16 and Justin Eclavea snared a Kharroub pass that he turned into a 16-yard touchdown that gave the Colts a 7-0 lead.
It was short-lived, however, as South City needed only one play to tie the score. The Warriors returned the kickoff to their own 41 and Salem did the rest – going off left tackle for a 59-yard score.
The Warriors took a 13-7 lead following a Johnson interception that gave them first down at the El Camino 19. After a 20-yard run from Salem, J.J. Vaioli took a handoff and swept left into the end zone from 8 yard out.
El Camino took a 14-13 lead just before halftime, taking seven minutes off the clock in the process. The Colts drove 62 yards on 15 plays, culminating with a Kharroub 5-yard slant pass to Tyler Rios with 1:33 left in the first half.
“This was a well-played game by both teams,” Turner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.